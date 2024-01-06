Kerala: Two people arrested from Tamil Nadu in connection with murder of trader in Pathanamthitta



Pathanamthitta: The police have arrested two accused in the case of killing a trader in Mylapra in Pathanamthitta. The accused, Murugan and Balasubramanian, natives of Tamil Nadu, were arrested by the police from Thenkashi in Tamil Nadu. It is reported that three people were involved in the murder. The third accused is an auto driver from Pathanamthitta.

George Unnunni (73), a native of Mylapra and a businessman, was found dead inside a shop in Mylapra, Pathanamthitta, on December 31. A chain of nine sovereigns of gold was missing from George's neck. The money kept on the table was also missing. The police stated that the accused was murdered with a big plan, as the CCTV hard drives were taken away. The police said that an old man was murdered during a robbery. Suresh, the son of the deceased George, told Asianet News that a person who knew his father well was behind the incident.

George was about to go home from the shop when the defendants arrived. He was strangled to death by taking him into the inner room. The body was found with his legs tied and a cloth stuffed in his mouth. The police collected CCTV footage of the Punalur-Muvattupuzha road. A special team has been formed under the supervision of the SP to intensify the investigation into the murder. The post-mortem was conducted today at the Kottayam Medical College.