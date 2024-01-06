Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Two people arrested from Tamil Nadu in connection with murder of trader in Pathanamthitta

    George Unnunni (73), a native of Mylapra and a businessman was found dead inside a shop in Mylapra, Pathanamthitta on December 31. A chain of nine sovereigns of gold was missing from George's neck.

    Kerala: Two people arrested from Tamil Nadu in connection with murder of trader in Pathanamthitta
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 10:58 AM IST


    Pathanamthitta: The police have arrested two accused in the case of killing a trader in Mylapra in Pathanamthitta. The accused, Murugan and Balasubramanian, natives of Tamil Nadu, were arrested by the police from Thenkashi in Tamil Nadu. It is reported that three people were involved in the murder. The third accused is an auto driver from Pathanamthitta.

    George Unnunni (73), a native of Mylapra and a businessman, was found dead inside a shop in Mylapra, Pathanamthitta, on December 31. A chain of nine sovereigns of gold was missing from George's neck. The money kept on the table was also missing. The police stated that the accused was murdered with a big plan, as the CCTV hard drives were taken away.  The police said that an old man was murdered during a robbery. Suresh, the son of the deceased George, told Asianet News that a person who knew his father well was behind the incident.

    George was about to go home from the shop when the defendants arrived. He was strangled to death by taking him into the inner room. The body was found with his legs tied and a cloth stuffed in his mouth. The police collected CCTV footage of the Punalur-Muvattupuzha road. A special team has been formed under the supervision of the SP to intensify the investigation into the murder. The post-mortem was conducted today at the Kottayam Medical College. 

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
    Karnataka's Rs 105 crore drought relief sparks farmer discontent: Labeled insufficient aid

    Aditya-L1 nears culmination: India's sun mission to enter final orbit today

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-635 January 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karnataka: Former CM Jagdish Shettar accuses Union Minister Prahlad Joshi of orchestrating Karasevak's arrest

    Kerala government grants Rs 1.55 cr for art programme held during Keraleeyam

    Karnataka's Rs 105 crore drought relief sparks farmer discontent: Labeled insufficient aid

    Do you know mosquitoes are attracted to THESE specific colors

    'Indiana Jones' star Christian Klepser, his two daughters killed in plane crash

    Aditya-L1 nears culmination: India's sun mission to enter final orbit today

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-635 January 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

