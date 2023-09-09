Kerala to receive widespread rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts

Heavy rain is expected to lash Kerala today and a yellow alert has been sounded in 11 districts by the IMD. The rainfall is likely to continue till September 11.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the state on Saturday. The isolated places are also likely to receive heavy downpours. The weather department has issued a yellow alert in 11 districts today including Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Yellow alert :

10-09-2023 : Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

11-09-2023: Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod

Heavy rain means rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours. The IMD has also informed the possibility of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Kerala from September 8 to 11, 2023, and strong winds with a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour.

Till September 10, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to see severe rainfall in the ghat regions. Over the next two to three days, Kerala and Mahe are also anticipated to experience extreme downpours, according to the met department.