Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala to receive widespread rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts

    Heavy rain is expected to lash Kerala today and a yellow alert has been sounded in 11 districts by the IMD. The rainfall is likely to continue till September 11.

    Kerala to receive widespread rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 9:58 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the state on Saturday. The isolated places are also likely to receive heavy downpours. The weather department has issued a yellow alert in 11 districts today including Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

    Yellow alert :

    10-09-2023 : Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

    11-09-2023: Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod

    Heavy rain means rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours. The IMD has also informed the possibility of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Kerala from September 8 to 11, 2023, and strong winds with a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour.

    Till September 10, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to see severe rainfall in the ghat regions. Over the next two to three days, Kerala and Mahe are also anticipated to experience extreme downpours, according to the met department.

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 9:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    G20 Summit 2023 UK PM Rishi Sunak releases Why Im at G20 video lists his goals gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak releases 'Why I'm at G20' video, lists his goals

    2023 G20 Summit LIVE Updates from Bharat Mandapam India and PM Modi host world leaders in New Delhi

    G20 Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi receives world leaders at Bharat Mandapam (WATCH)

    G20 Summit: Huge! India gets Russia, China to agree on Ukraine reference in New Delhi Declaration

    G20 Summit: HUGE! India gets Russia, China to agree on Ukraine reference in New Delhi Declaration

    Great seeing you Mr Prime Minister US President Joe Biden post after meeting PM Modi ahead of G20 Summit gcw

    'Great seeing you, Mr Prime Minister': US President Joe Biden's post after meeting PM Modi

    Kerala: 3 migrant workers electrocuted while dismantling pavilion at wedding of Thushar Vellappally's daughter anr

    Kerala: 3 migrant workers electrocuted while dismantling pavilion at wedding of Thushar Vellappally's daughter

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Dramatic videos of massive earthquake in Morocco go viral; leaves internet users terrified gcw

    WATCH: Dramatic videos of massive earthquake in Morocco go viral; leaves internet users terrified

    How Karnataka's Chamrajnagar is tackling elephant menace vkp

    How Karnataka's Chamrajnagar is tackling elephant menace

    GQ Best Dressed Awards 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia to Mouni Roy and many more Bollywood celebs attend RBA

    GQ Best Dressed Awards 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia to Mouni Roy and many more Bollywood celebs attend

    G20 Summit 2023 UK PM Rishi Sunak releases Why Im at G20 video lists his goals gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak releases 'Why I'm at G20' video, lists his goals

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for their love and support amid film's success; here's what he wrote RBA

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for their love and support amid film's success; here's what he wrote

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon