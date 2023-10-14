Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala to receive widespread rain today; yellow alert in 7 districts

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced yellow alert in seven district including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts today.

    Kerala to receive widespread rain today; yellow alert in 7 districts rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 8:13 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: There is a possibility of widespread rain in central and southern Kerala today (Oct 14). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced yellow alert in seven district including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts today.

    Fishing is prohibited in the coastal areas of Lakshadweep and Kerala. The rain is increasing continuously due to the cyclonic presence over Tamil Nadu. The monsoon season will likely to start on next week

    Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted the possibility of isolated heavy rains in the state on Friday (Oct 14). Heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm will pour in the next 24 hours. If rain continues in areas that have received heavy rainfall in the past few days, landslides, mudslides, flash floods, and water logging in low-lying areas and cities are likely to take place. The IMD has warned the public and government agencies to be extremely cautious.

    People living in mountainous regions prone to landslides and flash floods should move to safer places. People are advised not to go to coastal areas or rivers for fishing and bathing. Taking selfies and videos on the overpasses of the waterbodies is prohibited.

    Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to beware.
    1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the danger areas as per the instructions of the authorities.
    2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.
    3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely
     

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 8:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Massive Bengaluru IT raid nets Rs 42 crore meant for Telanagana election use: Reports vkp

    IT raid on Congress leader in Bengaluru nets Rs 42 crore meant for Telangana election use: Reports

    Security forces avert major disaster on Srinagar-Kupwara highway: 10-kg LPG cylinders connected to IED recovered AJR

    Security forces avert major disaster on Srinagar-Kupwara highway: LPG cylinders connected to IED recovered

    BJP appoints Kiren Rijiju as Election In-Charge for Mizoram, Anil Antony as Co-Incharge AJR

    BJP appoints Kiren Rijiju as Election In-Charge for Mizoram, Anil Antony as Co-Incharge

    Manipur violence: CBI arrests fifth accused in abduction, killing of two Meitei students AJR

    Manipur violence: CBI arrests fifth accused in abduction, killing of two Meitei students

    Man comments 'Bengaluru's hospitality not as good as Delhi's' draws criticism from netizens vkp

    Man comments ‘Bengaluru’s hospitality not as good as Delhi’s’ draws criticism from netizens

    Recent Stories

    Shubho Mahalaya 2023: Visiting river banks to making traditional foods, how to celebrate THIS day RKK

    Shubho Mahalaya 2023: Visiting river banks to making traditional foods, how to celebrate THIS day

    Navratri 2023: Symbolism of each day during the 9-day festival SHG EAI

    Navratri 2023: Symbolism of each day during the 9-day festival

    Mahalaya 2023: Why Birendra Krishna Bhadra's Mahishasura Mardini is an integral part for Bengalis? Read this RBA

    Mahalaya 2023: Why Birendra Krishna Bhadra's Mahishasura Mardini is an integral part for Bengalis? Read this

    Numerology Prediction for October 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for October 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for October 14, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; good day for Virgo AJR

    Daily Horoscope for October 14, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; good day for Virgo

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon