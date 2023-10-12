Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorm today; IMD issues yellow alert in 5 districts

    Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been declared in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts.

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorm today; IMD issues yellow alert in 5 districts
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 8:33 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain will continue in the state today(October 12). The reason for the continued rain is the presence of a cyclone that formed over Karnataka. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been declared in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts. The India Meteorological Department has also informed us that there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Kerala for the next 5 days.
     
    The IMD also informed that there is a possibility of heavy rain in isolated places from October 11 to 13. Meanwhile, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Centre has also informed us that there is a possibility of a 0.5- to 1.8-metre high wave and sea attack on the Kerala coast until 11.30 p.m. on October 12, 2023.

    Meanwhile, the District Collector of Thiruvananthapuram said that the shutter of Neyyar Dam will be raised by 80 cm on Thursday (Oct 12) by 9 am. The shutters of the dam are currently raised by 40 cm.

    The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has informed that there is a possibility of a 0.5 to 1.8-metre high wave and storm surge along the Kerala coast until October 12, 2023, at 11.30 p.m.

    The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has informed that there is a possibility of high waves of 0.5 to 1.8 metres along the South Tamil Nadu coast until 11.30 p.m. on October 12, 2023.

    Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to beware.
    1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the danger areas as per the instructions of the authorities.
    2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.
    3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely.

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 8:45 AM IST
