Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in two districts; Check details

Thiruvananthapuram: After the "driest" August in recent times, the southwest monsoon has started to move into Kerala as a result of cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal. The state is likely to receive heavy rain in isolated places on Sunday (Sep 3). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert in three districts today including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha. The rain is also expected to intensify in the next three days.

The maximum rainfall was recorded in Ranni, Pathanamthitta, with 13 cm, followed by Peerumedu, Idukki, with 11 cm, in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. A statement from the IMD on Saturday (Sep 2) stated that most parts of the state are anticipated to have rain or thundershowers until September 8, with certain districts perhaps experiencing severe rainfall.

Yellow Alerts

September 2: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

September 3: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha

September 4: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta

September 5: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta

September 6: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur

Orange Alerts

September 4,5: Alappuzha

September 6: Idukki

Over the North Bay of Bengal, a cyclonic circulation is predicted to develop around Sunday. It will likely have an impact on the formation of a low pressure region over the next 48 hours. Additionally, cyclonic circulations continue across the Comorin region and the northern interior of Tamil Nadu. For the next five days, the State is projected to have sporadic heavy showers, especially in south and central Kerala, due to the combined effects of the weather systems and a trough that extends from interior Karnataka to the Comorin region.

