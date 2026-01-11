Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan will lead a one-day Satyagraha on January 12 to protest the Centre's alleged 'financial strangulation.' He accused the Centre of slashing borrowing limits, withholding funds, and stalling the state's progress.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday announced that a one-day Satyagraha will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on January 12 to oppose what he termed as the "financial strangulation" by the Centre. In an X post, the Kerala CM wrote, "Kerala opens a new front of resistance on January 12th at Thiruvananthapuram against the ongoing financial strangulation by the Centre. A one-day Satyagraha with mass participation will be held, marking the state's protest against the sanctions."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Details Alleged Financial Restrictions

He claimed that the Centre has slashed Rs. 5,900 crore from the state's eligible borrowing limit for the last three months of the current financial year. "Slashing Rs. 5,900 Cr from the state's eligible borrowing limit for the last three months (January-March) of the financial year. Total borrowing limit reduction for this year alone is Rs. 17,000 Cr," the post read.

The Chief Minister also claimed that Kerala's request for an additional Rs. 6,000 crore loan, which was sought as compensation for the state's expenditure on National Highway projects, still remains pending. "Request for an additional ₹6,000 Cr loan as compensation for the state's expenditure on National Highway land acquisition remains pending," he stated.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister stated that Rs. 3,300 crore in borrowing permission has been declined based on guarantee deposits. He stated that these measures stalled Kerala's progress and will be opposed collectively by the state. A one-day Satyagraha is planned to direct the centre's attention to the issues of the state.

"Rs. 965 Cr of IGST recovery is currently being withheld. Rs. 3,300 Cr in borrowing permission has been denied based on the guarantee deposits. The total arrears for centrally sponsored schemes stand at Rs. 5,784 Cr. The concerted efforts to stall Kerala's progress will be duly resisted by our people. We shall fight, we shall win," the Kerala CM wrote on X.