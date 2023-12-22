Kerala: Three members of a family found dead in Kollam

Three members of a family were found dead in Kollam on Friday. The police suspect that the family was facing issues related to debt.

Kollam: Three members of a family were found dead in Kollam on Friday (Dec 22). The deceased were identified as Kopara Printing press owner Rajeev, his wife Asha, and son Madhav. The incident happened this morning. Rajeev and his wife were found hanging dead in their bathroom and their son was lying on the bed.

Rajeev was running a printing press in Kollam. He was living in a rented house in Keralapuram for more than 2 years. The police suspect that the family was facing issues related to debt. As Rajeev did not reach the press today, the employees called him on the phone. The employee reached his home when the owner did not pick up the call. The door of the house was open.

Later, when they went inside, they found the three dead. The employees contacted the police. The police reached the spot and informed that the inquest proceedings are being completed.