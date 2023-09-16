Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation drafts new parking regulations; Check here

    Mayor Arya Rajendran said that the main objective of the new rules is to tighten the licence for running parking centres, avoid illegal parking, and introduce fair and uniform parking rates.

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation drafts new parking regulations; Check here rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 16, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Excessive parking fees have long been a concern for both residents and visitors in Thiruvananthapuram. Now, the corporation has decided to take action against excessive parking charges in the city. Mayor Arya Rajendran said that the main objective of the new rules is to tighten the licence for running parking centres, avoid illegal parking, and introduce fair and uniform parking rates.

    Although there is an existing regulation for the collection of parking fees, only a few have obtained licences. The new rules have been prepared by subjecting these matters to detailed examination. The council has decided to implement this strictly. The mayor also informed the officials that the necessary instructions had been given.

    Mayor Arya Rajendran stated that the new regulation is a significant step towards ensuring equitable parking services for the citizens. She pointed out that numerous parking centres across the city, including malls, commercial establishments, cinema theatres, and hospitals, were imposing excessive fees without adhering to any regulations.

    Under the new law, all parking facilities within the city's jurisdiction will be required to obtain licences to operate. The licence will only be granted if the facility complies with the set regulations, including reasonable pricing, transparency in fee display, and adherence to size-based pricing limits. The draft of this code was officially approved by the City Council on September 14th. The public is now invited to submit objections to the code within a 15-day window.

    In many locations, parking fees are collected through contractual agreements. However, when complaints arise, building owners and operators often evade responsibility, claiming they are not directly involved in fee collection. It has also been observed that the requirement to obtain the corporation's permission for fee collection when there is more space available than the building's floor area is frequently disregarded.

    Currently, there are regulations in place concerning the collection of parking fees, but only a few individuals and entities have obtained the necessary licenses. The new regulations have been meticulously drafted after a thorough examination of these issues, and the City Council is determined to enforce them rigorously. Clear directives were issued to the concerned officials to ensure compliance.

    The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation's goal is to achieve "excellent service and excellent development" for the benefit of the citizens. With the implementation of these regulations, the City Corporation aims to strike a balance between the interests of parking service providers and the rights of the public, ensuring that residents have access to fair and transparent parking services.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lashkar-e-Taiba test drones to infiltrate terrorists into India WATCH AJR

    Lashkar-e-Taiba test drones to infiltrate terrorists into India | WATCH

    Karnataka: India's largest gas storage tunnel to be built in Mangaluru; check details vkp

    Karnataka: India’s largest gas storage tunnel to be built in Mangaluru; check details

    Kerala man dies after road roller runs over him rkn

    Kerala man dies after road roller runs over him

    Nipah: Man who died on August 30 tests positive; schools to remain closed until September 24 rkn

    Nipah: Man who died on August 30 tests positive; schools to remain closed until September 24

    Finish Pakistan We are Indians': Kashmiri youth's demand after Anantnag terror killings goes viral - WATCH snt

    'Finish Pakistan, We are Indians': Kashmiri youth's demand after Anantnag terror killings goes viral - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Lashkar-e-Taiba test drones to infiltrate terrorists into India WATCH AJR

    Lashkar-e-Taiba test drones to infiltrate terrorists into India | WATCH

    Karnataka government gives go-ahead for cloud seeding in Belagavi; here's all you need to know vkp

    Karnataka government gives go-ahead for cloud seeding in Belagavi; here's all you need to know

    Karnataka: India's largest gas storage tunnel to be built in Mangaluru; check details vkp

    Karnataka: India’s largest gas storage tunnel to be built in Mangaluru; check details

    Kerala man dies after road roller runs over him rkn

    Kerala man dies after road roller runs over him

    Nipah: Man who died on August 30 tests positive; schools to remain closed until September 24 rkn

    Nipah: Man who died on August 30 tests positive; schools to remain closed until September 24

    Recent Videos

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon