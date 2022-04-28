Kerala taking hints from Gujarat model? Top officials visit Gandhinagar to study e-governance model

The move to send the 2-member team to study the ‘Gujarat model’ was taken after it was discussed during a recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A two-member team led by Kerala chief secretary VP Joy landed in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Thursday to take a close look at the state government’s much-touted e-governance initiatives for project implementation such as the CM Dashboard.

After a closer look, he commended the system and said that it was comprehensive and good for monitoring services and collecting feedback.

“We’ve just seen the dashboard monitoring system. It’s a good and comprehensive system for monitoring the delivery of services, collecting citizens’ feedback and others, said Kerala chief secretary VP Joy.

The move to send the 2-member team to study the ‘Gujarat model’ was taken after it was discussed during a recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. After returning to Kerala, the Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to study the system.

On April 26, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Communist Party of India (Marxist) government issued an order that announced that the chief secretary and IAS officer NSK Umesh, staff officer to the chief secretary, will be going to Gujarat for two days (April 27-29).

The report will be submitted to the Kerala government within a week after discussions with Gujarat government officials.

It is learnt that during his last visit to Delhi in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Pinarayi Vijayan about Gujarat government’s tracking system of project implementation, something that Vijayan was interested in.

The Gujarat CM Dashboard was developed in 2019 when Vijay Rupani was chief minister. It enables the chief minister to get minute details of government projects and initiatives. People aware of the development said the CM dashboard will enable the Chief Minister to access real-time performance checks of various departments and target setting.

Kerala taking hints from Gujarat model? Top officials visit Gandhinagar to study e-governance model

