Kerala: Supplyco faces backlash as small traders demand Rs 400 crore overdue payment

Kochi: About 250 small distributors in the state have supplied non-subsidized goods to Supplyco. The payment for the goods has not yet been received from Supplyco for 7 months. Supplyco has to provide a due payment of around Rs 400 crore to small distributors for the goods. At the same time, the small-scale distributors staged a protest in front of the Ernakulam Supplyco head office.

The distributors have to get payment from June. It's been 7 months, the payment has not been made for the goods supplied. The Supplyco sold the goods and earned money for them.

The small traders are doing their business by borrowing and taking bank loans. The traders have provided many goods during the Onam season, however, the money has not been received for that. Many of the traders are facing bank foreclosure with arrears.

Despite meeting and submitting the complaint to the Chief Minister, the Finance Minister, and the Department minister no action was taken against them. In the meantime, Supplyco partially paid the suppliers who provided the subsidized goods. Currently, the Suppyco Suppliers Association has decided to intensify the strike.