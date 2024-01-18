Kerala: SFI unit secretary stabbed at Maharajas College

The College union chairman Tamim Rahman reported that the SFI unit secretary of Ernakulam Maharaja's College was stabbed by a group of 14 individuals.

Kochi: The SFI (Students Federation of India) unit secretary was stabbed in Ernakulam Maharaja's College this morning. SFI leader Nasser Abdul Rehman was stabbed and seriously injured. He was admitted to a private hospital. The College union chairman Tamim Rahman reported that the SFI unit secretary of Ernakulam Maharaja's College was stabbed by a group of 14 individuals. Tamim accused a KSU (Kerala Students Union)-fraternity worker of being behind the attack.

Nasser Abdul Rahman, the drama festival unit secretary at Ernakulam Maharaja's College, was assaulted after midnight while descending stairs post-practice. The union chairman reported a brutal attack involving a stick and a beer bottle. The SFI accused KSU activist Amal and Brotherhood activist Bilal of being part of the attacking group.

The police have filed a case against 15 individuals in the stabbing incident involving the SFI (Students' Federation of India) unit secretary at Maharajas College. The case is registered against KSU (Kerala Students Union)-fraternity activists, with nine charges, including attempted murder, leveled against the accused. Abdul Malik, a third-year English student, is the primary respondent. The FIR states that the stabbing occurred during a protest against the fraternity activist who had previously attacked a teacher.