Kerala: School teacher dies in car accident in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A teacher who was traveling with her daughter on a scooter was hit by a car and died on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Abhirami, a teacher at Loyola School. The incident took place at Kallikal Thevankodu in Thiruvananthapuram.

Abhirami was driving the scooter. Arpita, her daughter was sitting on the back of the scooter was also injured in the accident. Abhirami was rushed to the hospital, however, her life could not be saved.

The eyewitnesses said that the car lost its control and rammed the scooter coming in the opposite direction. Abhirami lost consciousness after the incident. The body will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

Meanwhile, an old man lost his life after being hit by a jeep in Mavelikkara. The deceased was identified as Patros. The incident took place near Marthoma church near Mavelikkara-Pandalam road. Patros was going on a scooter to buy spare parts for his grandson's bicycle. The jeep coming from Mavelikkara hit the scooter. He was brought to Mavelikkara District Hospital but he died.

