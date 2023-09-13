Kerala: Samples of three people undergoing treatment with Nipah symptoms found negative

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The test results of three people undergoing treatment for Nipah symptoms were found to be negative. The test was conducted at the VRDL Lab of Kozhikode Medical College. Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed  four cases of Nipah virus in the state on Tuesday.

    Kozhikode: The test results of three people undergoing treatment for Nipah symptoms were found to be negative. The test was conducted at the VRDL Lab of Kozhikode Medical College. Their samples will not be sent to Pune as the preliminary test results are negative. The samples of three people who sought treatment for Nipah symptoms were tested at the Kozhikode Medical College.

    Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed on Tuesday that four people in the state had contracted the Nipah virus. Of them, two are under treatment, and two have succumbed to the disease.

    After the confirmation of Nipah, three central teams will reach Kozhikode today (Sept. 13). A mobile testing team from the Pune Institute of Virology and a team from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will reach Kozhikode today. The third team to reach Kozhikode consists of infectious disease prevention experts. They will work in coordination with health department officials.

    Minister V. Shivankutty, the Director of General Education, has issued instructions to organize online classes in the homes of students enrolled in the Nipah-affected areas of Kerala.

    Meanwhile, 43 wards in seven panchayats of Kozhikode are under containment zones. 1,2,3,4,5,12,13,14,15 wards of Ayancheri Grama Panchayat, 1,2,3,4,5,12,13,14 wards of Maruthonkara Panchayat, 1,2,20 wards of Thiruvallur Panchayat, 3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10 wards of Kuttiady Panchayat, 5,6,7,8,9 wards of Kayakkody Panchayat, 6,7 wards of Vilyapally Panchayat, and 2,10,11,12,13 of Kavilumpara Panchayat are under containment zones.

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday (Sep 12) confirmed that the two deaths reported in Kozhikode district were due to the Nipah virus. The declaration was made while the state awaited confirmation from the National Institute of Virology in Pune Institute on samples supplied for testing of one of the deceased and four of his kin. The Kerala government established a control centre in Kozhikode on Tuesday and suggested that people wear masks as a precaution. 

    In May 2018, the Nipah virus broke out for the first time in South India, wreaking havoc in Kerala. The epidemic in the districts of Kozhikode and Malappuram claimed a total of 17 fatalities

