Kerala: Rs 10 ticket journey will be discontinued; says Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Transport Minister Antony Raju strongly supports Minister KB Ganesh Kumar, who emphasized that ministers should not engage in harmful activities. Ganesh Kumar clarified that the Rs 10 ticket journey will be discontinued. The Managing Director (MD) explained that the low ticket price was initially implemented to increase passenger numbers. However, Ganesh Kumar questioned whether ticket prices have been reduced in Vande Bharat.

Yesterday, the Minister provided clarification on the new projects and changes being implemented in KSRTC. He mentioned that separate discussions will be conducted with the unions, and new software will be developed for stock, account, and purchase, leading to the computerization of KSRTC administration. The minister also highlighted the introduction of a new system in KSRTC where there is currently none.

Swift Company is reported to be profitable, and KTDF will refund the investors. Despite the revenue generated by the electric bus running for ten rupees in Thiruvananthapuram, it is not considered profitable. The minister pointed out that, even though it is powered by electricity, the profit margin is meager, resulting in significant losses. The buses operating at ten rupees cannot accommodate a large number of passengers, and many routes experience unmanned electric buses.

Addressing the issue, the minister stated that buses operating at ten rupees would undergo fare changes and might not be suitable for investing in electric buses. He argued that with the same amount spent on one electric bus, four regular buses could be purchased. Additionally, the Sushil Khanna report, which could not be implemented previously, will be revisited for possible implementation. The minister expressed concerns about the durability of electric buses, noting that they have not proven to be successfully used anywhere. Therefore, he disagrees with the idea of purchasing new electric buses.