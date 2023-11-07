Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Robbers go on stabbing spree in Thrissur; one youth killed, 2 injured

    A youth identified as Sreerag, was stabbed to death in Thrissur, when robbers tried to snatch his bag near Passport office, Diwanjimoola. His brothers have also suffered injuries in the stabbing spree. 

    Kerala: Robbers go on stabbing spree in Thrissur; one youth killed anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 9:35 AM IST

    Thrissur: A youth was stabbed to death in Thrissur's Diwanjimoola on Monday (Nov 6) night during a theft attempt. The deceased Sreerag (26) is an Olarikkara resident. Meanwhile, his two brothers were admitted to a hospital with injuries. The incident took place at 11.30 pm. The youths waiting for a friend near the passport office were attacked by a gang led by a man named Althaf. The group allegedly attempted to steal Sreerag's and other people's baggage. 

    The thieves went on a stabbing spree, leaving Sreerag dead on the spot, as they fought the stealing.

    It all started at about 11 p.m. when Sreerag, his brothers Sreerekh and Sreeraj, and Ajmal were leaving the premises of the local train station after coming from Ernakulam. A bunch of attackers ambushed them and snatched their bags as they arrived at the Diwanjimoola near the passport office.

    The thieves opened the bag in front of everyone, however, they did not find anything valuable. The stabbing incident occurred as a result of Sreerag and others being viciously attacked when they asked to return the bag.

    Upon arriving at the hospital, Sreeraj was declared dead. The medical college has admitted his brothers, who are in critical condition. Meanwhile, Muhammed Aftaf, one of the five attackers, has been transferred to the Co-operative hospital with injuries.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 9:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi air quality dips to very poor as thick toxic smog engulfs national capital gcw

    Delhi's air quality dips to ‘very poor’ as thick, toxic smog engulfs national capital

    Kerala: Heavy rains to lash in the state today; yellow alert in 3 districts rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rains to lash in the state today; yellow alert in 3 districts

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 CRPF jawan on election duty injured in IED blast gcw

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: CRPF jawan on election duty injured in IED blast

    Kerala News LIVE 07 november 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: CM Pinarayi Vijayan extends birthday wishes to Kamal Haasan

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 polling day Phase 1 polling updates voting percentage AJR

    Chhattisgarh Phase-1 Election 2023: Voting underway in 20 assembly seats

    Recent Stories

    Netanyahu offers 'real future' to Palestinians while Gaza death toll crosses 10000

    Netanyahu offers 'real future' to Palestinians while Gaza death toll crosses 10000

    1st emergence since 1986! Underwater volcanic eruptions form new island off Japan's Ogasawara coast (WATCH) snt

    1st emergence since 1986! Underwater volcanic eruptions form new island off Japan's Ogasawara coast (WATCH)

    Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video: Mrunal Thakur applauds actress for standing against such videos RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video: Mrunal Thakur applauds actress for raising voice against such videos

    Delhi air quality dips to very poor as thick toxic smog engulfs national capital gcw

    Delhi's air quality dips to ‘very poor’ as thick, toxic smog engulfs national capital

    ODI World Cup 2023: SL's Angelo Mathews shocked by Bangladesh's time out decision; dubs it 'disgraceful' snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: SL's Angelo Mathews shocked by Bangladesh's time out decision; dubs it 'disgraceful'

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon