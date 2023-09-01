Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Revised Paliyekkara toll plaza fee to come into effect from today; Check revised rates HERE

    The revised rates at Paliyekkara-Thrissur toll plaza will be effective from September 1, 2023. When making multiple trips in a day, there is an increase of Rs 5 to Rs 10.

    Kerala: Revised Paliyekkara toll plaza fee to come into effect from today; Check revised rates HERE anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

    Thrissur: Amid protests, Guruvayoor Infrastructure Private Limited (GIPL) has raised the toll prices at Paliyekkara toll plaza on the Mannuthy-Edappally section of National Highway 544 for the seventh time. The revised rates at Paliyekkara-Thrissur toll plaza will be effective from today (Sep 1).  As per the new notification, there is no change in one-way toll rates for cars, jeeps and small commercial vehicles. When making multiple trips in a day, there is an increase of Rs 5 to Rs 10. The daily one-way cost for a car, jeep, or van is Rs 90. Rs 140 will be required if more than one travel occurs in a day.

    Small commercial cars must pay Rs 160 for each way. In the case there are multiple trips, it would increase to Rs 240. The cost of a bus, lorry, or truck is Rs 320 one-way and Rs 480 roundtrip.

    For multi-axle vehicles, the one-way fare is Rs 515 and the roundtrip fare is Rs 775. Vehicles within a 10 km and 20 km radius of the toll plaza must pay a monthly toll of Rs 150 and Rs 300, respectively. The Mannuthy-Edapally National Highway toll is adjusted annually in accordance with the per capita living standards of the nation.

    DCC Vice President and District Panchayat Member Joseph Thajet said that the move to raise the toll rate in Paliekara could not be stopped due to the negligence of the government by not following the safety audit instructions and completing the related systems as per the contract. He also alleged that the government's silence on the petition filed in the High Court against the increase in toll rates is to help the contract company.

    The National Highways Authority of India developed a segment of the roadway on a built-operate-transfer basis, therefore the toll is being collected. Guruvayoor Infrastructure Private Limited, the concessionaire, is authorised to collect tolls until 2028.
     

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
