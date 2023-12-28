Kerala: Revenue of Sabarimala exceeds Rs 18 crore as compared to last year

The Sabarimala temple portals will be re-opened on December 30 in the evening for Makaravilakku Mahotsav. Devaswom president stated that the income was more than Rs 18 crores as the 'Kuthaka Lelam’ amount increased in 39 days as compared to the previous year.

Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala temple portals closed after Mandala Pooja on Wednesday at 11 pm. The temple portals will be re-opened on December 30 in the evening for Makaravilakku Mahotsav. The Mandala Pooja ceremonies were held at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam on the completion of 41 days of fasting.

Meanwhile, the Travancore Devaswom President PS Prashant said that the revenue in Sabarimala is no less than the previous year. He stated that the income was more than Rs 18 crores as the 'Kuthaka Lelam’ amount increased in 39 days as compared to the previous year. He further explained that Rs 10 crores will be added when the coins are counted.

The President of Travancore Devaswom also shared the details of the 'Kuthaka Lelam’ this time. The amount of Rs 3,69,24,099 in September, Rs 1,67,59,3260 in October, and Rs 16,95,27,648 were received on November 17. A total of Rs 37,40,45,007 was received. He thus stated that when the 'Kuthaka Lelam’ amount is added to the income, the income this time is more than Rs 18 crores compared to the last year.

The Devaswom Board said that preparations are being made for the Makaravilakku festival this time. Prashanth stated that the spot booking limit of Makaravilakku will be 80,000. The temple portals will be opened on January 13 in the evening. The Bimba shudhikriya will be done on the morning of January 14. The Makarasankrama pooja will be held at 2:46 pm on the same day. This will be followed by welcoming Thiruvabharanam and lamp worship. The revival will be held from January 15 to January 19, 2024. The devotees will have access to darshan till January 20. The temple portals will be closed on January 21, 2024.

