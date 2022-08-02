Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala reports 5th case of Monkeypox; total tally reaches 7

    Kerala health minister Veena George said the 30-year-old patient is currently receiving treatment in Malappuram.
     

    Malappuram, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 1:41 PM IST

    Another Monkeypox case has been confirmed in Kerala as a UAE returnee tested positive on Tuesday, August 2, days after the death of one person with Monkeypox-like symptoms in the state. This is the state's fifth case of viral disease so far.

    Veena George, Kerala health minister, confirmed the news of the Monkeypox case in the state, as per media reports. 

    As per the health minister, the 30-year-old patient is currently receiving treatment in Malappuram.

    The minister added that he arrived at Kozhikode airport from the UAE on July 27 and was treated at the Manjeri Medical College in Malappuram. This is the state's fifth case of Monkeypox.

    Officials on Monday said that twenty people had been quarantined in the state's Thrissur district following the death of one person with Monkeypox-like symptoms.

    Officials also confirmed that the victim had only spoken with 'ten people,' including family members and friends.

    A member of the Education and Health standing committee, Renjini stated, "The situation is under control; there is currently no panic. Only ten people had direct contact with the individual, including family members and a few friends. So far, 20 people have been quarantined."

    Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus, related to the smallpox virus family. According to the WHO, the disease is endemic in regions such as West and Central Africa, but cases have also recently been reported from non-endemic countries.

    Monkeypox typically causes fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes, which can lead to various medical complications. Generally, it is a self-limiting disease with symptoms lasting two to four weeks.

    As new confirmed and suspected cases were reported, the Centre formed a task force on Monday to monitor the situation and make decisions on response initiatives.

