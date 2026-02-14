Rare ornamental fish, including Red Spot Severum and Koi carp, worth ₹1.5 lakh were stolen from Royal Fish Farm in Kannur. The thieves also took aquariums and filters. Police have launched an investigation after the owner filed a complaint.

Pet fish, including rare species like Red Spot Severum and Koi carp, worth ₹1.5 lakh were stolen from Royal Fish Farm in Kannur's Chalad area on Friday. The theft occurred between Friday night and Saturday morning, with the thieves suspected of having entered from the rear side

Theft Details Emerge

According to Kannur Corporation Councillor Umeshan Kaniyankandi, the incident occurred at Royal Fish Farm, owned by PV Muhammad Nihal and located near the Muthappan Temple. The councillor stated that burglars stole ornamental fish, aquariums, filters, and fish feed, valued at approximately ₹1.5 lakh.

While the farm houses stock valued at ₹10 lakh, the intruders focused on specific tanks, packing the fish into bags for transport.

In a grim discovery, several abandoned bags containing Color Widow fry were found at the scene, where the young fish had already perished.

The stolen stock included Red Spot Severum (valued at approximately ₹2,000 each), Koi carp, Colour Widow, and Fighter Fish.

Authorities Assess Damage, Launch Probe

Upon learning of the incident, Ward Councillor Umesh Kaniyankandi and Pallikkunnu Zonal Senior Health Inspector TP Jayamohan visited the site to assess the situation.

Following a formal complaint by the owner, the Kannur Town Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

