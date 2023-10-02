Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Rain will continue today; 3 relief camps opened in Alappuzha

    Heavy rain is likely to continue in various districts of the state today (October 2). Meanwhile, the yellow alert continues in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.

    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 8:11 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain is likely to continue in various districts of the state today (October 2). The heavy rain came after the extreme low pressure over the Middle East Arabian Sea. Kerala witnessed severe downpours due to extreme low pressure over the Middle East Arabian Sea. Heavy rainfall was received in  in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malapuram, Kozhikode, Wayand, Kannur, and Kasaragod yesterday. Meanwhile, the yellow alert continues in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.

    Due to the continuous rain last night, three relief camps were opened in Alappuzha district. There are 36 members from 10 families at GLPS Maruthorvattom of Cherthala taluk, 37 members from 13 families at the SC Cultural Centre, and 3 families from Komalapuram village in Ambalapuzha taluk. Cherthala has received the highest amount of rain in the district during the last week. Therefore, all three relief camps started within Cherthala taluk limits. Cherthala alone received 102 mm of rain last day.

    In the Kottayam district, there was rainfall in many places during the night. In the aftermath of the rain that occurred in recent days, 10 camps were set up in Kottayam taluk, 9 in Changanassery, and 1 in Chengannur to provide shelter to those in low-lying areas prone to flooding. However, there haven't been any reports of people arriving at these camps. As of today, there is no rainfall in the district.

    Special Precautions:

    Special caution should be exercised in the hilly and coastal areas where the rains are likely to intensify.

    A severe depression over the central Arabian Sea, located off the Konkan coast, made landfall between Panjim and Ratnagiri last night. East-Northeast moving extreme low pressure is likely to weaken to low pressure during the next 24 hours. A strong depression in the Bay of Bengal is currently located over southeast Jharkhand, West Bengal and north Odisha. Moderate rain, thunder, and lighting are likely to continue in Kerala for the next 5 days.

    The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a warning for the Kerala coast, stating that high waves and storm surges, ranging from 0.9 to 2.0 meters, are expected until 11:30 pm on October 2. Additionally, the South Tamil Nadu coast may experience waves ranging from 0.8 to 2.0 meters.

    -For the safety of fishermen and coastal residents, here are some important precautions to follow:

    -Follow the instructions of local authorities and stay away from areas considered dangerous due to rough seas.

    -Ensure that fishing vessels, including boats, are securely moored in the harbour. Maintain a safe distance between boats to prevent collisions, and take measures to safeguard fishing equipment.

    -Completely avoid trips to the beach and engaging in sea-related activities during this period to ensure your safety.

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 8:39 AM IST
