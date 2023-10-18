Kerala Rain: Low cyclonic pressure formed in Arabian sea; yellow alert in 3 districts

A yellow alert has been declared in three districts, including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in the isolated places in the state today (Oct 18). The cyclonic pressure over the Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep intensified and turned into a low pressure over the Southeast Arabian Sea and Central East Arabian Sea.

A yellow alert has been declared in three districts, including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts.

There is a chance of heavy rainfall in the isolated parts of the state today. Special caution should be exercised in hilly areas where there is heavy rainfall.

The IMD said that a strong low pressure will move northwestward and then intensify again by October 21 to become an extreme low pressure over the Central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.

A yellow alert has been announced in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on Tuesday, October 18.

