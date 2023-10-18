Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Rain: Low cyclonic pressure formed in Arabian sea; yellow alert in 3 districts

    A yellow alert has been declared in three districts, including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts.

    Kerala Rain: Low cyclonic pressure formed in Arabian sea; yellow alert in 3 districts rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 2:35 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in the isolated places in the state today (Oct 18). The cyclonic pressure over the Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep intensified and turned into a low pressure over the Southeast Arabian Sea and Central East Arabian Sea.

    A yellow alert has been declared in three districts, including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts.

    There is a chance of heavy rainfall in the isolated parts of the state today. Special caution should be exercised in hilly areas where there is heavy rainfall.

    The IMD said that a strong low pressure will move northwestward and then intensify again by October 21 to become an extreme low pressure over the Central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.

    A yellow alert has been announced in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on Tuesday, October 18.
     

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Palakkad leads on day 1 of Kerala State Sports Meet rkn

    Palakkad leads on day 1 of Kerala State Sports Meet

    Cabinet approves 4% increase in Dearness Allowance for central govt employees; check details AJR

    Cabinet approves 4% increase in DA for central govt employees; check details

    Garba organizers in Ujjain invoke Aadhaar cards to restrict non-Hindus amid 'Love Jihad' concerns AJR

    Garba organizers in Ujjain invoke Aadhaar cards to restrict non-Hindus amid 'Love Jihad' concerns

    Kerala CM's advisor yells at journos who alerted cops about him being stopped at Secretariat gate anr

    Kerala CM's advisor yells at journos who alerted cops about him being stopped at Secretariat gate

    Bengaluru: Fire at Mudpipe pub in Koramangala, firefighters battle blaze vkp

    Bengaluru: Fire at Mudpipe pub in Koramangala, firefighters battle blaze

    Recent Stories

    Durga Puja 2023: Luchi to Misti Doi; MUST eat dishes on Ashtami ATG

    Durga Puja 2023: Luchi to Misti Doi; MUST eat dishes on Ashtami

    New England to Napa Valley: 7 MUST visit Fall destinations in USA ATG EAI

    New England to Napa Valley: 7 MUST visit Fall destinations in USA

    Palakkad leads on day 1 of Kerala State Sports Meet rkn

    Palakkad leads on day 1 of Kerala State Sports Meet

    Gaza hospital blast: Israel shares Hamas operatives conversation over Islamic Jihad's misfired rocket (LISTEN) snt

    Gaza Hospital Attack: Israel shares Hamas conversation over Islamic Jihad's misfired rocket (LISTEN)

    'The Woman in Me': Britney Spears gets real about why she 'shaved off' her hair in 2007; Know more vma

    'The Woman in Me': Britney Spears gets real about why she 'shaved off' her hair in 2007; Know more

    Recent Videos

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon