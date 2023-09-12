Kerala Rain: Heavy rains likely to lash today; yellow alert in 3 districts

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) issued a possibility of heavy rainfall in some parts of Kerala on Tuesday (September 12). IMD has issued a yellow alert to three districts, including Ernakulam, Idukki, and Malappuram.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department(IMD) issued a possibility of heavy rainfall in some parts of Kerala on Tuesday (September 12). According to the latest notification, the rain will continue for the next five days in isolated areas. The combination of two cyclones is intensifying the rainfall situation in Kerala.

A cyclonic vortex is also located in the central eastern Bay of Bengal, near the coast of Myanmar. This cyclone is likely to strengthen as a low pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal. IMD has issued a yellow alert in three districts, including Idukki, Ernakulam and Malappuram.

Alert for fishermen:

12-09-2023: A strong wind of 45 to 55 kmph is likely to intensify over the South West Bay of Bengal, central parts of the West Bay of Bengal, the South Tamil Nadu coast, and the adjoining Kanyakumari coast of the Gulf of Mannar. Strong winds with 40–45 kmph at occasional gusts are likely over the South East Bay of Bengal and adjoining Central East Bay of Bengal.

13-09-2023 to 14-09-2023: Chances of strong wind speeds of 45 to 55 kmph and occasional gusts up to 65 kmph are likely over the West Bay of Bengal off the South Sri Lanka coast.

13-09-2023: Chances of strong winds and bad weather conditions over the South East Bay of Bengal adjoining the South West Bay of Bengal and the Central Bay of Bengal with a speed of 40 to 45 kmph and occasional gusts up to 55 kmph

14-09-2023: Chances of strong winds and bad weather over the South East Bay of Bengal adjoining the South West Bay of Bengal and the Central East Bay of Bengal with a speed of 40 to 45 kmph and, on a few occasions, up to 55 kmph

15-09-2023: Chances of strong winds and bad weather over Central West Bay of Bengal with speeds of 45 to 55 kmph and occasional up to 65 kmph

Fishermen are not advised to go fishing aforementioned dates and areas.