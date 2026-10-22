Kerala Rain Alert: Kerala will continue to witness heavy rainfall today. The weather department has issued an orange alert for four districts—Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode—while 10 other districts are on yellow alert

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects heavy rain to lash the state today as well. Officials have sounded an orange alert in four districts and a yellow alert in 10 districts. Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode are currently under the orange alert. Since the heavy downpour will likely continue till Sunday, the Disaster Management Authority has strictly warned people in hilly and coastal areas to stay safe and alert.

Weather warnings for the coming days

Orange Alert

24/10/2026: Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod

25/10/2026: Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad

The IMD has issued an orange alert for these districts. We can expect isolated but very heavy rainfall in these areas. When the weather department says 'Very Heavy Rainfall', they mean these places could get anywhere between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm of rain within 24 hours. You should also watch out for thunderstorms.

Yellow Alert

22/10/2026: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod

23/10/2026: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod

24/10/2026: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad

25/10/2026: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kannur, and Kasaragod

The weather office has placed these districts under a yellow alert. These areas will likely see isolated heavy showers. The IMD defines 'Heavy Rainfall' (ISOL H) as getting 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain in a 24-hour window. Thunderstorms are also on the cards for these places.