Kerala professor hand chopping case: 3 out of 6 convicts sentenced for life

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi convicted six accused and acquitted five in the second-phase trial in the sensational TJ Joseph hand-chopping case on Wednesday (July 12).

Kochi: The Special NIA court in Kochi on Thursday (July 13) sentenced three accused to life imprisonment in Prof T J Joseph's hand-chopping case. Sajil, Nasar, Najeeb have been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment while Noushad, Moideen and Ayub were sentenced to a three-year jail term. However, the court has granted bail to the remaining three.

The court ordered all the accused to pay Rs 4 lakh to TJ Joseph.

The 11 persons facing the trial were Sajil, of Muvattupuzha, M K Nasar, of Kunhunnikkara, Shafeeq, of Odakkali, Najeeb K A, of Uliyannoor, Azeez Odakkal, of Kurruppampadi, Mohammad Rafi, of Thottakattukara, Subair TP, of West Veliyathunad, M K Noushad, of Kunhunnikara, Mansoor of Choornikkara, P P Moideen Kunju, of Kunhunnikara, and P M Ayub of Thaikkattukara.

The court convicted Sajil, MK Nasar, Najeeb KA, MK Noushad, PP Moideen Kunju, and PM Ayub and acquitted the remaining accused in the case on Wednesday (July 12) after the phase-II trial.

The act of terrorism has been proven, according to the NIA court. Assaulting a professor with a weapon, absconding, destroying a car, possessing 143 weapons, terrorism, conspiracy, assault with a weapon, and attempted murder are among the other offenses that have been proven. The accused were charge-sheeted under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.