Amid the UDF's victory in Kerala, posters targeting Congress leaders KC Venugopal and AP Anil Kumar have surfaced in Wandoor, hinting at a rift with the IUML. Meanwhile, the party high command is set to decide the Chief Ministerial face.

Posters Target Congress Leaders in Wandoor

Amid the Congress-led UDF's victory in the Kerala Assembly elections, posters targeting senior Congress leader KC Venugopal and MLA AP Anil Kumar have surfaced at several locations in Wandoor constituency, triggering political discussions in the region.

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The posters, reportedly put up under the names "Pachappada" and "Janashabdam," contain sharp criticism against the two leaders and carry strongly worded remarks targeting their political conduct and influence within the constituency. One of the posters states, "If the League is provoked using Oola Mathew, KC group manager Anil Kumar will not be able to step among the people," while another reads, "The League is not in such a helpless situation to carry KC on its shoulders." The appearance of the posters has sparked speculation over growing tensions within the Congress-led alliance, particularly in relation to the Congress-Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) dynamics in the region.

CM Face to be Decided by High Command

Meanwhile, Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Friday said the party high command would take a final decision on the Keralam Chief Ministerial face after consultations with senior leaders of the state.

Speaking to ANI following the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at the Keralam Congress headquarters, Muraleedharan said the observers had already left for Delhi and would submit their report to the party leadership.

"The central observers will submit their report today...The decision will be taken by the high command tomorrow in consultation with the senior leaders of Kerala...The name will probably be announced the day after tomorrow... The decision of the high command is final..." Muraleedharan said.

He further said that despite differences within the party, all leaders would unite once the high command announces its decision. "When the name comes out, everybody will be united. See, flux is going on. Tomorrow, decision will come. High command is final," he said.

Muraleedharan said discussions were ongoing but ruled out any possibility of rebellion within the Congress. "There will not be any revolt in the party," he added.

The UDF recorded a thumping victory in Keralam with securing 102 seats, including 63 by the Congress. The Congress is currently deliberating on the face for the Chief Ministerial post. (ANI)