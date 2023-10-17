Kerala: Post-mortem of the four students who died in Thrissur river to be held today

The deceased were identified as Arjun K. and Nived Krishna from Poonkunnam, Zayid Hussain from Vadookara, and Abin John from Kuttur.

Thrissur: Four college students drowned to death while taking a bath in the Kainoor Chira River in Thrissur on Monday(Oct 16). The deceased were identified as Arjun K. and Nived Krishna from Poonkunnam, Zayid Hussain from Vadookara, and Abin John from Kuttur. The police stated that when one of them started drowning, the other three tried to save him.

The bodies of the four dead students will be handed over to their relatives after the post-mortem today.

The locals said that no security was provided near the river despite being an accident-prone area. The watchman who was appointed earlier was dismissed. However, till now, no new appointment has been made.

Locals also demanded that surveillance should be exercised in the area. They also claimed that the accident would have been avoided if there had been a security guard near the area.

Abin was a student at St. Aloysius College, Elthuruth, while others were pursuing degrees at St. Thomas College, Thrissur.

The incident took place at 2.45 p.m yesterday. The bodies were found during the search conducted by the Ollur police with the help of a scuba diving team at the Thrissur fire and rescue station.



