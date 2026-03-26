Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje expressed optimism about the NDA's prospects in the Kerala assembly elections, citing a positive shift and public desire for PM Modi's development schemes to create a 'Developed Kerala, Secure Kerala'.

NDA Hopeful Amid 'Positive Shift' Ahead of Polls

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday said she is witnessing a positive shift in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, with people showing support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Prime Minister Modi's development schemes. She expressed optimism about the electorate's desire for a "Developed Kerala, Secure Kerala" ahead of the assembly polls scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 9.

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Speaking to ANI here, Karandlaje said, "I have been in Kerala for the past 20 days. We are witnessing a shift in this election. The people have decided to support the NDA in order to build a 'Developed Kerala, Secure Kerala'. People want every scheme of Prime Minister Modi to reach Keralam as well, ensuring the development of the people of Keralam. There is a very positive atmosphere here."

Kerala legislative assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. The BJP-led NDA is aiming to unseat the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and gain control of the 140-member Kerala Niyamasabha. The LDF has governed the state for approximately a decade, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leading consecutive terms.

Recap: 2021 Kerala Assembly Election Results

In the Kerala legislative assembly election, held in a single phase on April 6, 2021, with results being declared on May 2, 2021. The incumbent LDF retained power with 99 seats, marking the first time since 1977 that a ruling alliance secured consecutive terms in the state. The UDF won 41 seats, while the NDA saw a decline in vote share and lost its only seat in the assembly. Following the victory, Pinarayi Vijayan became the first Chief Minister of Kerala to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term in office.

Vote Share and Party-wise Tally

In terms of vote share, the LDF received 41.5 per cent of the total votes, significantly ahead of the UDF, which secured 38.4 per cent. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured 11.4 per cent of the votes but failed to win a single seat in the election. Among individual parties in 2021, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) emerged as the single largest party with 62 seats and a vote share of 25.5 per cent. The Indian National Congress (INC) won 21 seats with a comparable vote share of 25.2 per cent, while the Communist Party of India (CPI) secured 17 seats. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key UDF ally, won 15 seats. (ANI)