Kerala: Police jeep meets with accident; eyewitnesses allege cop was drunk

Pathanamthitta: A police vehicle met with an accident in Pathanamthitta on Sunday (Sep 17). Kanjirapalli DySP Anilkumar was travelling in a police jeep that met with an accident at Mylapra last night. He was the only one in the car. The jeep lost control and rammed into a nearby shop.

Eyewitnesses at the scene alleged that the police vehicle was travelling at a high speed and that DySP Anilkumar appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. However, the police officials have not officially confirmed these allegations.

According to the official investigation of the incident, the vehicle lost control and collided with a nearby shop after a motorcycle swerved in its path. The police came to the conclusion that there was no necessity for a medical examination to ascertain whether DySP Anilkumar had consumed alcohol.

The accident transpired as Anilkumar was en route from Kanjirapalli to the Kottarakkara court. Despite sustaining minor injuries, he proceeded to Kottarakkara later that night.

A college teacher dies in a car accident.

A college teacher died in a car accident in Valanchery, Malappuram on Sunday (Sep 17). The deceased was identified as Prasad, a native of Pattambi, Palakkad. He was working as a physics teacher at a private college in Irimbilayam Puramannur.

The accident happened near the Valancherry-Moochikal bypass in the morning. The bike he was travelling on went out of control and crashed into the roadside shop.He was soon rushed to a private hospital in Valanchery by the police, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have started an investigation into how the accident happened. The body, which was kept at a private hospital mortuary in Valanchery, will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.