Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Police jeep meets with accident; eyewitnesses allege cop was drunk

    A police vehicle met with an accident in Pathanamthitta on Sunday (Sep 17). Eyewitnesses at the scene alleged that the police vehicle was travelling at a high speed and that DySP Anilkumar appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

    Kerala: Police jeep meets with accident; eyewitnesses allege cop was drunk rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 9:27 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: A police vehicle met with an accident in Pathanamthitta on Sunday (Sep 17). Kanjirapalli DySP Anilkumar was travelling in a police jeep that met with an accident at Mylapra last night. He was the only one in the car. The jeep lost control and rammed into a nearby shop.

    Eyewitnesses at the scene alleged that the police vehicle was travelling at a high speed and that DySP Anilkumar appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. However, the police officials have not officially confirmed these allegations.

    According to the official investigation of the incident, the vehicle lost control and collided with a nearby shop after a motorcycle swerved in its path. The police came to the conclusion that there was no necessity for a medical examination to ascertain whether DySP Anilkumar had consumed alcohol.

    The accident transpired as Anilkumar was en route from Kanjirapalli to the Kottarakkara court. Despite sustaining minor injuries, he proceeded to Kottarakkara later that night.

    A college teacher dies in a car accident.

    A college teacher died in a car accident in Valanchery, Malappuram on Sunday (Sep 17). The deceased was identified as Prasad, a native of Pattambi, Palakkad. He was working as a physics teacher at a private college in Irimbilayam Puramannur.

    The accident happened near the Valancherry-Moochikal bypass in the morning. The bike he was travelling on went out of control and crashed into the roadside shop.He was soon rushed to a private hospital in Valanchery by the police, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

    The police have started an investigation into how the accident happened. The body, which was kept at a private hospital mortuary in Valanchery, will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 9:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-736 September 18 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-736 September 18 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    New Parliament: 10 women MPs share memories of old building

    New Parliament: 10 women MPs share memories of old building

    Parliament special 5-day session to begin today: 4 important bills to take center stage AJR

    Parliament's special 5-day session to begin today: 4 important bills to take center stage

    Nipah outbreak: Online classes begin for educational institutions in Kozhikode rkn

    Nipah outbreak: Online classes begin for educational institutions in Kozhikode

    PM Modi receives heartfelt hug from Tamil Nadu net maker during Vishwakarma scheme launch WATCH AJR

    PM Modi receives heartfelt hug from Tamil Nadu net maker during Vishwakarma scheme launch | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-736 September 18 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-736 September 18 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    New Parliament: 10 women MPs share memories of old building

    New Parliament: 10 women MPs share memories of old building

    Video Swara Bhasker's baby shower with husband Fahad Ahmad and family RBA

    Video: Swara Bhasker's baby shower with husband Fahad Ahmad and family

    Parliament special 5-day session to begin today: 4 important bills to take center stage AJR

    Parliament's special 5-day session to begin today: 4 important bills to take center stage

    Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's PDA during music concert in Omaha goes viral; watch RBA

    Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's PDA during music concert in Omaha goes viral; watch

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon