Kerala: Police intensifies search for woman who went missing 18 years ago in Wayanad

Kalpetta: A woman who went missing 18 years ago is suspected to have been killed and buried by her brother in Thalapuzha. Beena, a resident of Varayal, expressed doubt about the disappearance of her sister Shiny. The Thalapuzha police initiated an investigation after formally registering the case.

Despite their efforts, the police have not uncovered any significant leads in the case so far. As part of their investigation, law enforcement is conducting inspections, including the examination of the soil around the residence where Shaina used to live.

Shiny went missing at Kuttilakadu in April 2005. She used to live with her mother in an ancestral home. The complainant's sister Beena was abroad at that time. When she came back from abroad, Beena asked about her sister. However, her mother told her that she went abroad for some work. The next time, when Beena came to settle down in Kerala, she raised the same question. At that time, she found something suspicious in her mother's words when asked about Shiny.

Beena filed a complaint against her brother Nidhish. However, Nidhish said there was a dispute over property with Beena and she is trying to trap him. He thus stated that the reason behind the complaint was because of property. Thalapuzha police have registered the case. The police are searching the area's surroundings with the help of JCB. The police stated that nothing suspicious had been found till now.