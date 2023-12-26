Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: PM Modi likely to meet Christian community again in January, says BJP

    PM Modi is slated to visit Kerala's Thrissur in January 2024 for a NDA-BJP event. During his visit, he is likely to meet the Christian community and its representatives again. He had met them in April earlier this year.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 9:13 AM IST

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Christian community on Christmas at his residence in New Delhi. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said they will try to reach out to the Christian community in Kerala. They also said that the Christmas party hosted by the Prime Minister for the dignitaries of the Christian community received a good response.  At the same time, the Congress leadership said that it would defend the BJP's political moves.

    Mumbai Archbishop Cardinal Oswald Gracious, Delhi Archbishop Anil Couto, Syro Malabar Sabha Faridabad Diocese Bishop Kuriakos Bharanikulangara, Church of North India Director Paul Swarup, Businessmen Joy Alukkas, Alexander George, Manuel, Sportsperson Anju Bobby George, Bollywood actor Dino Morea among 60 people were guests at the Prime Minister's party yesterday.

    Noting that Christmas is not just the day to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ but also to remember his life, message and values, the Prime Minister underlined the values of compassion and service that Jesus lived by. He said that Jesus worked to create an inclusive society where justice prevails for all and it is these values that are illuminating the way like a guiding light in the development journey of India.

    PM Modi is slated to visit Kerala and address a programme of the BJP-NDA in January. The NDA in the state visited all Christian houses with the Christmas message of PM Modi.

    From January last and throughout February, massive campaign marches would be carried out across Kerala under the aegis of NDA.
     

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 9:13 AM IST
