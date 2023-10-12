Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala pilgrims stuck in Israel lands in Kochi airport; share ordeal

    The pilgrims from Kerala who were stranded in Israel amid war with Hamas returned safely on Thursday (Oct 12) morning. Additionally, India has launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of its citizens from Israel. There are 18,000 Indians in the country.

    Kerala pilgrims stuck in Israel lands in Kochi airport; share ordeal anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    Kochi: In a major sigh of relief, pilgrims from Kerala who went to the 'Holy Land' on October 3, landed back safely on Thursday (Oct 12). The pilgrim group who were stranded in Israel following the Israel-Palestine conflict reached India via Egypt. Maulavi, a native of Aluva, and his family said that they were scared in the first hour of the war. Maulavi said that he crossed the border accompanied by security personnel.

    Explained: What is Operation Ajay? India's strategy to bring home stranded citizens in Israel

    Speaking to Asianet News, he said, "We got know about the attack by Hamas when we were about to leave on Saturday (Oct 7) morning.  Not knowing what was going on, the decision was made to return back quickly. However, we had to stay there for a day."

    He added, " That day was full of anxiety. Not only fear but also concern about whether we would be able to return. The next day, Sunday we left at 9.30 am and reached Egypt at 4 pm. We felt peace when we reached there. All the borders would have been closed if the journey had been extended by one more day. Later, the central government will have to intervene and arrange the air service."

    The group travelled through Jordan before arriving in Israel, where they spent three days. On Saturday morning, when the group was leaving Israel after finishing their tour there, the attacks started. The army then closed all the roads.

    They were transported to Cairo on Sunday via the chaotic Taba border. The group claimed to have seen the missiles that caused the damage.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday vowed to keep fighting Hamas, saying that every member of the Palestinian militant group was "a dead man". The war, so far, has killed nearly 3,700 people on both sides of Israel in Gaza. 

    Additionally, India has launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of its citizens from Israel. There are 18,000 Indians in the country.

    "Special charter flights and other arrangements are being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad," Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 1:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SFJ Gurpatwant Pannu incites Palestinians to shut down India's Ramallah office WATCH AJR

    SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannu incites Palestinians to shut down India's Ramallah office | WATCH

    Supreme Court grants NCP leader Nawab Malik 3-month extension on health grounds AJR

    Supreme Court grants NCP leader Nawab Malik 3-month extension on health grounds

    Kerala: Vizhinjam International Seaport set to welcome first Chinese ship Zhen Hua; Everything you should know anr

    Kerala's Vizhinjam International Seaport set to welcome first ship, China's Zhen Hua; What you must know

    Explained What is Operation Ajay? India's strategy to bring home stranded citizens in Israel AJR

    Explained: What is Operation Ajay? India's strategy to bring home stranded citizens in Israel

    Bihar train accident: Investigators point to maintenance issues as possible cause AJR

    Bihar train accident: Investigators point to maintenance issues as possible cause

    Recent Stories

    Israel Palestine War: 7 Jew characters in popular literature ATG

    Israel-Palestine War: 7 Jew characters in popular literature

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Kohli and Naveen reconcile after a heated spat during IPL (WATCH) osf

    Revealed: How Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq made up after heated spat during IPL (WATCH)

    Bali to Paris 7 dreamy international honeymoon destinations for every couple gcw eai

    Bali to Paris: 7 dreamy honeymoon destinations for every couple

    Alia Bhatt gives shoutout for Ranbir Kapoor's new song 'Hua Main', says 'Playing on loop' RKK

    Alia Bhatt gives shoutout for Ranbir Kapoor's new song 'Hua Main', says 'Playing on loop'

    SFJ Gurpatwant Pannu incites Palestinians to shut down India's Ramallah office WATCH AJR

    SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannu incites Palestinians to shut down India's Ramallah office | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon