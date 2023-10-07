Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Passenger trains to continue running late due to new Vande Bharat Express

    The newly designed Vande Bharat Express in Kerala was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24. While this high-speed train has reduced travel time between South and North Kerala, it has also led to overcrowding issues on passenger trains.

    Kerala: Passenger trains to continue running late due to new Vande Bharat Express anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 9:51 AM IST

    Alappuzha: Regarding the issue of trains being delayed for the new Vande Bharat Express on the Ernakulam-Ambalapuzha route, there is little chance of an immediate fix. This is a result of the slow rate at which the track on this single-track stretch is being doubled. According to AM Arif, MP, the Thuravoor-Ambalapuzha route, which has been awarded authorization to double the route, can only begin construction work by December.

    Passengers on the Alappuzha-Ernakulam route were already experiencing delays that prevented them from getting to their homes and places for work on time. The hardship doubled with the arrival of Vande Bharat. The Ambalapuzha-Ernakulam route has only one track, which is the primary cause of the problem. The process of acquiring a site for the dualling of the Ernakulam to Thuravoor route is underway. Recently, it was approved to double the road between Thuravur and Ambalapuzha by incorporating it into the PM Gati Shakti project.

    The process can only begin when funding is available to double the road. The 45 km route's double length is expected to cost Rs. 1262 crore. The basic question is whether, following the completion of all technical measures, the dual carriageway construction can begin. Additionally, passengers claim that constant involvement of people's representatives and intense pressure on officials is required.

    The newly-designed second Vande Bharat Express allotted to Kerala was officially flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing on September 24. The new train passes through Alappuzha, whereas the earlier one went through Kottayam. 

     

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 9:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sikkim flash floods: 53 killed as 27 bodies recovered from Teesta river AJR

    Sikkim flash floods: 53 killed as 27 bodies recovered from Teesta river

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 622 October 07 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 622 October 07 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala news live october 07 2023 updates major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Munambam boat accident: One body of fisherman found

    Mangaluru viral incident: Inspector removes green flag at Ganapati Katte; prevents potential riot - WATCH snt

    Mangaluru's viral incident: Inspector removes green flag at Ganapati Katte; prevents potential riot - WATCH

    WATCH Heroic railway personnel in Pune averts disaster by clearing massive boulders from tracks snt

    WATCH: Heroic railway personnel in Pune averts disaster by clearing massive boulders from tracks

    Recent Stories

    Sikkim flash floods: 53 killed as 27 bodies recovered from Teesta river AJR

    Sikkim flash floods: 53 killed as 27 bodies recovered from Teesta river

    Thank You For Coming review: Shehnazz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar lauded by netizens; applauding 'daring' subject ATG

    Thank You For Coming review: Shehnazz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar lauded by netizens; 'daring' subject applauded

    Bengaluru: BBMP to develop lake monitoring app for managing waterbodies in city vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP to develop lake monitoring app for managing waterbodies in city

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 622 October 07 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 622 October 07 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Bengaluru: MP Tejasvi Surya says to conduct Yellow Line metro trial test in November vkp

    Bengaluru: MP Tejasvi Surya says to conduct Yellow Line metro trial test in November

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon