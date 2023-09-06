Kerala News LIVE: Devotees flock to Guruvayur temple on occasion of Janmashtami

10.15 AM: Man thrashed to death by relatives over verbal spat in Thiruvananthapuram

A man was allegedly thrashed to death by his relatives in Thoongampara, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday around 4 pm. The deceased has been identified as Jalajan (55), a native of Pottavila. Jalajan and his close relatives, brothers Sunilkumar and Babu, allegedly got into a verbal altercation while they were in attendance at the funeral of another relative.

9.45 AM: Devotees flock to Guruvayur temple on occasion of Janmashtami

On the occasion of Janmashtami, thousands of devotees have flocked to Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple to offer prayers.

8.45 AM: Ashtami Rohini Aranmula Vallasadya to kick off at 11 am today

The grand Ashtami Rohini Aranmula Vallasadya will begin today at 11 am in the Pathanamthitta district. The much-celebrated feast (sadya) is prepared under the leadership of around 300 expert cooks.

8.30 AM: Heavy rains to lash Kerala; Yellow alert in 5 districts

IMD has sounded a yellow alert in the Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.

06-09-2023 : Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam

07-09-2023 : Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur

08-09-2023 : Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram

09-09-2023 : Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram