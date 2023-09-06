Kerala News LIVE: Devotees flock to Guruvayur temple on occasion of Janmashtami
Kerala News LIVE: Devotees flock to Guruvayur temple on occasion of Janmashtami
10.15 AM: Man thrashed to death by relatives over verbal spat in Thiruvananthapuram
A man was allegedly thrashed to death by his relatives in Thoongampara, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday around 4 pm. The deceased has been identified as Jalajan (55), a native of Pottavila. Jalajan and his close relatives, brothers Sunilkumar and Babu, allegedly got into a verbal altercation while they were in attendance at the funeral of another relative.
9.45 AM: Devotees flock to Guruvayur temple on occasion of Janmashtami
On the occasion of Janmashtami, thousands of devotees have flocked to Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple to offer prayers.
8.45 AM: Ashtami Rohini Aranmula Vallasadya to kick off at 11 am today
The grand Ashtami Rohini Aranmula Vallasadya will begin today at 11 am in the Pathanamthitta district. The much-celebrated feast (sadya) is prepared under the leadership of around 300 expert cooks.
8.30 AM: Heavy rains to lash Kerala; Yellow alert in 5 districts
IMD has sounded a yellow alert in the Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.
06-09-2023 : Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam
07-09-2023 : Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur
08-09-2023 : Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram
09-09-2023 : Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram