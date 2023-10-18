Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rain will continue in the state today; no special warning

9:15 AM: Former PA Suresh banned for V. S. Achuthanandan's 100th birthday celebrations

Former PA Suresh was not called for former Chief Minister V. S. Achuthanandan's 100th birthday celebrations. Suresh was a constant companion of Achuthanandan. The birthday celebration will take place in Palakkad. The event is organized by the party supporters' association



8.30 AM: Mahesh P N selected as new melsanthi of Sabarimala

Mahesh P N of Puthilath Mana in Muvattupuzha of Ernakulam district has been selected as the new Chief Priest (Melsanthi) of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple. On Wednesday morning, he was selected through a draw in front of the sanctum Sanctorum of Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple. At the same time, the new Malikappuram melsanthi is Murali P.G. of Poongattumana from Thrissur district.

8.12 AM: Chances of heavy rainfall at isolated places today

There are chances of heavy rain in isolated places in Kerala today. There is no special rain warning though in any district. There is a possibility of high waves along the Kerala coast. The cyclone over the Arabian Sea will turn into low pressure in the next few hours. Later, it will strengthen into a severe depression.

8.06 AM: Bus carrying Ayyappa devotees overturns in Erumeli; several injured

A bus carrying Ayyappa devotees met with an accident at Erumeli in Kottayam on Wednesday. The bus from Andhra Pradesh overturned leaving several injured.

8.00 AM: UDF workers lay siege to Secretariat over alleged corruption charges against Pinarayi govt

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) started laying siege to the Secretariat on Wednesday over allegations of corruption and failure of the Pinarayi-led LDF government. The UDF members reached the Secretariat at 6 am. The protest is being held on the issues of corruption against the government and looting of cooperative banks.