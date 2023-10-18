Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rain will continue in the state today; no special warning

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rain will continue in the state today; no special warning

    Kerala news live october 18 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 8:01 AM IST

    9:15 AM: Former PA Suresh banned for V. S. Achuthanandan's 100th birthday celebrations

    Former PA Suresh was not called for former Chief Minister V. S. Achuthanandan's 100th birthday celebrations. Suresh was a constant companion of Achuthanandan. The birthday celebration will take place in Palakkad. The event is organized by the party supporters' association
     

    8.30 AM: Mahesh P N selected as new melsanthi of Sabarimala

    Mahesh P N of Puthilath Mana in Muvattupuzha of Ernakulam district has been selected as the new Chief Priest (Melsanthi) of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple. On Wednesday morning, he was selected through a draw in front of the sanctum Sanctorum of Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple. At the same time, the new Malikappuram melsanthi is Murali P.G. of Poongattumana from Thrissur district.

    8.12 AM: Chances of heavy rainfall at isolated places today

    There are chances of heavy rain in isolated places in Kerala today. There is no special rain warning though in any district. There is a possibility of high waves along the Kerala coast. The cyclone over the Arabian Sea will turn into low pressure in the next few hours. Later, it will strengthen into a severe depression.

    8.06 AM: Bus carrying Ayyappa devotees overturns in Erumeli; several injured

    A bus carrying Ayyappa devotees met with an accident at Erumeli in Kottayam on Wednesday. The bus from Andhra Pradesh overturned leaving several injured. 

    8.00 AM: UDF workers lay siege to Secretariat over alleged corruption charges against Pinarayi govt

    The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) started laying siege to the Secretariat on Wednesday over allegations of corruption and failure of the Pinarayi-led LDF government. The UDF members reached the Secretariat at 6 am. The protest is being held on the issues of corruption against the government and looting of cooperative banks.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 9:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telangana Election 2023: EC makes seizures worth over Rs 100 crore

    Telangana Election 2023: EC makes seizures worth over Rs 100 crore

    Kerala: Bus carrying Ayyappa devotees overturns in Erumeli; several injured rkn

    Kerala: Bus carrying Ayyappa devotees overturns in Erumeli; several injured

    Kerala: Heavy rain will continue in the state today; no special warning rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rain will continue in the state today; no special warning

    Kerala: UDF workers lay siege to Secretariat over alleged corruption charges against Pinarayi govt anr

    Kerala: UDF workers lay siege to Secretariat over alleged corruption charges against Pinarayi govt

    SC verdict on same-sex marriage and adoption rights: Delving into the implications snt

    SC's verdict on same-sex marriage and adoption rights: Delving into the implications

    Recent Stories

    69th National Film Awards: Vivek Agnihotri excludes Karan Johar from group photo amid ideological clash; Read ATG

    69th National Film Awards: Vivek Agnihotri excludes Karan Johar from group photo amid ideological clash; Read

    Telangana Election 2023: EC makes seizures worth over Rs 100 crore

    Telangana Election 2023: EC makes seizures worth over Rs 100 crore

    Israel Palestine War: Who is funding Hamas?

    Israel-Palestine War: Who is funding Hamas?

    srael-Hamas war: Deadly missile attack on Gaza hospital claims many lives; Israel denies involvement vkp

    Israel-Hamas war: Deadly missile attack on Gaza hospital, over 500 dead; Israel denies involvement

    Kerala: Bus carrying Ayyappa devotees overturns in Erumeli; several injured rkn

    Kerala: Bus carrying Ayyappa devotees overturns in Erumeli; several injured

    Recent Videos

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon