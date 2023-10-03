Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to continue receiving heavy rainfall today

8:45 AM: Auto driver attacked in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A young auto driver was beaten up in Kozhikode on Tuesday(Oct 3) . Shivaji (42) was brutally attacked by a group of people. He was beaten by a rod on his head and body. The police have started the investigation.



8.16 AM: Kerala to continue receiving heavy rainfall today

The state is likely to receive widespread rainfall today. Heavy rain is also expected in isolated places. Due to a flood-like situation, educational institutions up to higher secondary level and Anganwadis in Kottayam taluk have been declared a holiday today. Schools running camps in Changanassery and Vaikom taluks are also closed today.