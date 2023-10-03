Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to continue receiving heavy rainfall today

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to continue receiving heavy rainfall today

    Kerala news live October 03 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 8:16 AM IST

    8:45 AM: Auto driver attacked in Kozhikode

    Kozhikode: A young auto driver was beaten up in Kozhikode on Tuesday(Oct 3) . Shivaji (42) was brutally attacked by a group of people. He was beaten by a rod on his head and body. The police have started the investigation.
     

    8.16 AM: Kerala to continue receiving heavy rainfall today

    The state is likely to receive widespread rainfall today. Heavy rain is also expected in isolated places. Due to a flood-like situation, educational institutions up to higher secondary level and Anganwadis in Kottayam taluk have been declared a holiday today. Schools running camps in Changanassery and Vaikom taluks are also closed today. 

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 8:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India to post Defence Attaches in 10 more countries, focus on Africa

    India to post Defence Attaches in 10 more nations, focus on Africa

    Delhi Police conducts raids on NewsClick office, staff members AJR

    Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick; check details

    Over Rs 200 crore cryptocurrency fraud in Himachal Pradesh; mastermind on the run

    Over Rs 200 crore cryptocurrency fraud in Himachal Pradesh; mastermind on the run

    Who was Harpal Randhawa, the Indian Billionaire killed In Zimbabwe plane crash?

    Who was Harpal Randhawa, the Indian Billionaire killed In Zimbabwe plane crash?

    24 patients, including 12 newborns, die in Maharashtra hospital in a day; sparks massive concern snt

    24 patients, including 12 newborns, die in Maharashtra hospital in a day; sparks massive concern

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Metro service along Green Line disrupted; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: Metro service along Green Line disrupted; check details

    Nayanthara in Malaysia: Jawan actress visits temple with twin sons and Vignesh Shivan (Photos) RBA

    Nayanthara in Malaysia: Jawan actress visits temple with son and Vignesh Shivan (Photos)

    India to post Defence Attaches in 10 more countries, focus on Africa

    India to post Defence Attaches in 10 more nations, focus on Africa

    Delhi Police conducts raids on NewsClick office, staff members AJR

    Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick; check details

    Trevor Noah JOKES on Bengaluru cancelled show says never prepared for a show with dogs in cages backstage and more

    Trevor Noah JOKES on Bengaluru's cancelled show, says ‘never prepared for show with dogs in cages backstage'

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon