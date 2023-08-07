Kerala News LIVE: Tragic! Man dies after car explodes while driving home in Mavelikkara

9.00 AM: Athidhi portal registration for migrant workers begins today

The registration in the 'Athidhi' portal for migrant workers will begin today and Minister V Sivankutty said that the officials should ramp up the registration procedures. Labour department offices, job sites, and labour camps will all provide registration assistance.

8.40 AM: Kerala Assembly session to begin today

The ninth session of the 15th Kerala Assembly will start on Monday, and it is anticipated that there will be discussions and debates on a variety of topics, including the Speaker's most recent divisive comments about Hindu myths and the situation with children's safety in the wake of the brutal rape and murder of a five-year-old in Aluva. The legislators will also pay tributes to former CM Oommen Chandy who passed away on July 18. For the first time in more than 50 years, the assembly will meet without the veteran Congress leader present.

8.35 AM: Kathakali artist RLV Raghunath Mahipal collapses during stage performance; dies

Kathakali artist RLV Raghunath Mahipal (25) collapsed during his performance at Cherthala Maruthorvattam Dhanvanthari Mahakshetram on Sunday night. Raghunath Mahipal, who felt unwell while performing the role of Vasudevar in Gurudakshina Katha after participating in Kathakali's exodus, was rushed to a private hospital in Cherthala, however, his life could not be saved.

8.29 AM: Tragic! Man dies after car explodes while driving home in Mavelikkara

In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old man died after his car exploded with a loud noise in Kandiyoor, Mavelikkara. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Prakash. The incident happened at 12.30 am on Monday when he was about to enter his house. Krishna Prakash runs a computer firm near Mavelikkara Girls School.