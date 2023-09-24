Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala today

    The India Meteorological Department has informed  that there is a possibility of rain and thunder in the state today. There is a possibility of strong winds and heavy rain.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 8:15 AM IST

    10:10 AM: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala today

    9:54 AM: Missing girl found dead in well in Thrissur

    The body of the missing student was found dead in a well near her home in Kattoor, Thrissur. Archa (17), daughter of Arjunan and Sreekala, a native of Kattoor Valakkazha, was found dead in a well at home. The child has been missing since Friday. The cause of death is unclear.

    9:15 AM: NIA to interrogate Saheel Turkey regarding IS Operations in Kerala

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to question Zaheer Turki, a close associate of Nabeel Ahmed, who allegedly coordinated activities for the Islamic State (IS) in Kerala. The questioning is scheduled for Monday, following an interrogation conducted by the NIA on Saturday. Zaheer Turki, a resident of Mannarkkad, Palakkad, was subjected to several hours of questioning by the NIA on Saturday. After the interrogation, he was released with a notice to appear for further questioning.
     

    8:40 AM: Man dies in car accident in Thiruvananthapuram

    A man died  in a car accident near Ayyankali Hall in Palayam on Sunday (Sep 24). The accident happened around 1.30 a.m. The deceased was identified as Rajeesh, a native of Malayinkeezhu. An Innova car hit his car from behind that was parked next to the hall. It is reported that the driver of the Innova car was drunk.

    8:10 AM: Kerala's second Vande Bharat to be flagged off today

    The inaugural service of the second Vande Bharat train will start from Kasaragod on Sunday (Sep 24) at 12 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off nine Vande Bharat services on various routes in the country through video conferencing. The service will be from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram via Alappuzha. The train will leave Kasaragod at 7 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 3:05 pm.

