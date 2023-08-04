Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Malappuram sexual assault case: Minor identifies accused

    Kerala News LIVE: A four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Tirurangadi by a migrant worker from Gwalior. 

    Kerala news live Aug 04 2023
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 8:12 AM IST

    12.14 PM: Plus One Admission: Application to third supplementary allotment closes today

    For individuals who have not yet received admission to Plus One in Kerala schools, the application period for the third extra allotment will conclude on Friday at 4 p.m. Students who are yet to receive their allocation should reapply online using the candidate login. Additionally, those who have not yet applied may do so.

    10.30 AM: Malappuram sexual assault case: Minor identifies accused 

    The 4-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted in Tirurangadi, Malappuram has identified the accused during the police investigation. The child was lured with a cold drink and taken to his residence. The accused identified as Ram Mahesh Kushwa came to Kerala a year ago for marble work. 

    Read More: Days after brutal murder of minor in Aluva, 4-year-old sexually-assaulted in Malappuram

    9.30 AM: Kerala govt fails to record data of migrant workers flocking to state

    It is a serious matter of concern that the state government does not have any accurate data on migrant workers flocking to Kerala every day. Not only that, the government has not provided specific guidelines for the local bodies who can easily access the information of migrant/guest workers.

    8.45 AM: Kerala govt to supply 'Onakit' to yellow card holders this year due to financial crisis

    Supplyco can only spend Rs. 70 crores of the total money allowed by the Finance Department. The remainder of the Rs 250 crores that were immediately allotted has been put aside for the payment of paddy storage arrears. Additionally, it has been decided to restrict Onakit this time to only those with yellow cards and other underprivileged groups.

    8.19 AM: Actress attack case: Supreme Court to consider Dileep's petition today seeking speedy trial

    The Supreme Court will hear the plea filed by Dileep in the actress assault case today seeking a speedy trial. When the case was heard last time, the Supreme Court had directed that the trial should be completed by July 31. But the trial court has asked for more time to pronounce the verdict.

    8.10 AM:  'Myth controversy': NSS to move HC over case filed against its 1000 members

    The Nair Service Society (NSS) will move the High Court over the case filed against its 1000 members who held a procession as a mark of protest against Speaker AN Shamseer's 'myth' remark on Hindu deity Lord Ganesha. The NSS is also considering legal action against the speaker's reference to the myth.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
