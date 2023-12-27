Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Rs 7.86 lakh additional fund allotted for CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Onam feast

    Kerala news live 27 December 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 8:08 AM IST

    8.19 AM: One-month-old baby found dead inside well in Thiruvananthapuram

    A baby was found dead inside a well in Thiruvananthapuram. Sreedev, the 36-day-old son of couple Surita and Saji, was found dead in Pothencode. The Pothencode police are questioning the child's mother in the incident.

    8.14 AM: 3-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Palakkad; accused in custody

    A three-year-old girl, the daughter of migrant workers, was sexually assaulted on Wednesday at 5.30 am in Naduppuni, Palakkad. The accused (77), a native of Villunni was taken into custody by Kozhinjampara police. The child who was sleeping on the roadside with her parents was taken 50 meters away and subjected to exploitation. The child was admitted to the district hospital.

    8.08 AM: Rs 7.86 lakh additional fund allotted for CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Onam feast

    An additional fund of Rs 7.86 lakh was sanctioned for the Onasadya conducted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The amount was released on 13th of this month by relaxing the treasury control. On August 26, the Chief Minister organized an Onasadya for the civic leaders at the Legislative Assembly building. Rs 19,00,130 were spent on Onasadya and the payment was made to the hotel on November 8, the Public Administration Department's RTI reply came out recently. With Rs 7.86 lakhs more sanctioned, the total expense on the feast rose to Rs 26,86,130.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 8:19 AM IST
