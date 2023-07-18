Kerala News LIVE: Former CM Oommen Chandy's mortal remains to be brought to Kerala today

Kerala News LIVE: Former Chief Minister of Kerala and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy passed away on Tuesday (July 18) in Bengaluru. He was 79.

9.25 AM: Oommen Chandy death: University exams postponed; PSC exams to be held as scheduled

Following the announcement of a public holiday over the demise of former CM of Kerala Oommen Chandy, several Universities have postponed the examinations that were to be held today. Calicut University, Kerala University, Mahatma Gandhi University, CUSAT and Kannur University have postponed the exams. However, there will be no change in the PSC exam schedule.

9.20 AM: Oommen Chandy was the most efficient administrator: IUML leader E.T. Muhammed Basheer

Indian Union Muslim League leader E. T. Muhammed Basheer condoled the demise of Oommen Chandy. He said. " Oommen Chandy was the most efficient administrator. His demise is a loss to the entire political system. I have worked under him. He was the most capable minister. He dedicated his life to the people."

9.12 AM: Kerala declares holiday for banks over Oommen Chandy's demise

As a gesture of respect for former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who passed away in Bengaluru, the Kerala government has declared a holiday for banks on Tuesday.

9.04 AM: Former CM Oommen Chandy's mortal remains to be brought to Kerala today

The mortal remains of late former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru today afternoon by a specially charted flight. The mortal remains will be kept for public viewing in the Durbar Hall. The funeral will be held on Thursday (July 20).

