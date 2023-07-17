Kerala News LIVE: Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Madani moves SC seeking relaxation in bail conditions

Kerala News LIVE: 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Nasser Madani moved the Supreme Court seeking relaxation in bail conditions as he could not meet his ailing father when he arrived in Kerala.

9.05 AM: Clash erupts in Njandoorkonam; 3 injured, one in critical condition

A clash broke out in the Ambedkar colony of Njandoorkonam in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday night. Three people identified as Rahul, Abhilash and Rajesh were slashed and suffered severe injuries. Rahul suffered severe cuts on his neck and hand. All three were admitted to Kazhakootam Police Medical College Hospital. According to the Kazhakootam police, Pramod, Prashant, Benton and Kala Rajesh, natives of Ambedkar Nagar, carried out the attack. The information received from the police is that there was a dispute about people from outside coming here at night to sell drugs and this led to conflict and attacks. There was a dispute between those in the colony and those coming from outside.

8.45 AM: Fake PSC rank list: Court grants interim bail to accused R Rakhi

Kollam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 2 granted interim bail to R Rakhi, who is accused of forging documents for a government job in Kollam. The court granted interim bail considering that she has a baby and needs to be taken care of by her. She has been directed to appear in an open court on Tuesday (July 18). Meanwhile, the police will seek custody of Rakhi by opposing the bail application. In her statement, Rakhi said that she prepared a fake document due to the mental stress of not getting a government job. The police have decided to conduct a scientific examination of Rakhi's mobile phone.

8.22 AM: Karkidaka Vavu Bali today; Hundreds of devotees flock to temples for 'bali tharpanam'

Karkidaka Vavu Balitarpanam started at Thirunavaya Navamukunda temple at 2 am. Hundreds of devotees reached the temple yesterday evening. 16 Karmis of the temple are leading the rituals

8.08 AM: 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Madani moves SC seeking relaxation in bail conditions

On the day he arrived in Kerala, Madani was admitted to the hospital, making it impossible for him to continue travelling and meet his father. He was told by the doctors that a kidney transplant might be necessary. Given the current situation, Madani asked the court to let him receive treatment in Kerala, where all of his relatives reside. He, therefore, demanded a relaxation in the bail conditions so that he might be allowed to go to Kerala.

