Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Madani moves SC seeking relaxation in bail conditions

    Kerala News LIVE: 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Nasser Madani moved the Supreme Court seeking relaxation in bail conditions as he could not meet his ailing father when he arrived in Kerala. 

    Kerala news LIVE 17 July 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 8:09 AM IST

    9.05 AM: Clash erupts in Njandoorkonam; 3 injured, one in critical condition

    A clash broke out in the Ambedkar colony of Njandoorkonam in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday night. Three people identified as Rahul, Abhilash and Rajesh were slashed and suffered severe injuries. Rahul suffered severe cuts on his neck and hand. All three were admitted to Kazhakootam Police Medical College Hospital. According to the Kazhakootam police, Pramod, Prashant, Benton and Kala Rajesh, natives of Ambedkar Nagar, carried out the attack. The information received from the police is that there was a dispute about people from outside coming here at night to sell drugs and this led to conflict and attacks. There was a dispute between those in the colony and those coming from outside. 

    8.45 AM: Fake PSC rank list: Court grants interim bail to accused R Rakhi

    Kollam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 2 granted interim bail to R Rakhi, who is accused of forging documents for a government job in Kollam. The court granted interim bail considering that she has a baby and needs to be taken care of by her. She has been directed to appear in an open court on Tuesday (July 18). Meanwhile, the police will seek custody of Rakhi by opposing the bail application. In her statement, Rakhi said that she prepared a fake document due to the mental stress of not getting a government job. The police have decided to conduct a scientific examination of Rakhi's mobile phone. 

    8.22 AM: Karkidaka Vavu Bali today; Hundreds of devotees flock to temples for 'bali tharpanam'

    Karkidaka Vavu Balitarpanam started at Thirunavaya Navamukunda temple at 2 am. Hundreds of devotees reached the temple yesterday evening. 16 Karmis of the temple are leading the rituals 

    8.08 AM: 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Madani moves SC seeking relaxation in bail conditions

    On the day he arrived in Kerala, Madani was admitted to the hospital, making it impossible for him to continue travelling and meet his father. He was told by the doctors that a kidney transplant might be necessary. Given the current situation, Madani asked the court to let him receive treatment in Kerala, where all of his relatives reside. He, therefore, demanded a relaxation in the bail conditions so that he might be allowed to go to Kerala.
     

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 9:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru opposition meeting today Who is attending What is on the agenda gcw

    Bengaluru Opposition meeting today: Who is attending? What's on the agenda?

    Enforcement Directorate raids TN Education minister K Ponmudi

    Enforcement Directorate raids TN Education Minister K Ponmudi

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 33

    From the India Gate: Chat G-P-T in Congress, Chennai Express and more

    Karkidaka Vavu Bali today; Devotees flock to temples for 'bali tharpanam' across Kerala anr eai

    Karkidaka Vavu Bali today; Devotees flock to temples for 'bali tharpanam' across Kerala

    Bengaluru road rage caught on camera; police acts swiftly as video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Bengaluru road rage caught on camera; police acts swiftly as video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Jane Birkin no more: Know about 'Birkin bag' named after British actress; it is 'mecca of luxury bags' RBA

    Jane Birkin no more: Know about 'Birkin bag' named after British actress; it is 'mecca of luxury bags'

    Bengaluru opposition meeting today Who is attending What is on the agenda gcw

    Bengaluru Opposition meeting today: Who is attending? What's on the agenda?

    Enforcement Directorate raids TN Education minister K Ponmudi

    Enforcement Directorate raids TN Education Minister K Ponmudi

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 33

    From the India Gate: Chat G-P-T in Congress, Chennai Express and more

    Who was Jane Birkin Know about actor-singer and inspiration for famous Hermes Birkin RBA

    Who was Jane Birkin? Know about actor-singer and inspiration for famous Hermes’ Birkin

    Recent Videos

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon