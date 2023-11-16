Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala likely to receive rainfall for next few days over cyclonic formation in Bay of Bengal

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala likely to receive rainfall for next few days over cyclonic formation in Bay of Bengal

    Kerala News live 16 november 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 7:46 AM IST

    9:51 AM: Three youths arrested with ganja in Thrissur

    The Thrissur excise range team arrested three youths with 4 kg of ganja on Wednesday. Vaishakh (21) and Ashish (22) were the first to be arrested with 1.250 kg of ganja on the bike from Marathakkara, Thrissur, based on a tip-off received by the Excise Commissioner's central squad.  Range Inspector Muhammad Ashraf, Commissioner Squad Inspector Harish C.U., and the team arrested the youth with ganja.

    9:37 AM: Kozhikode collector receives threatening message from Maoists

    Kozhikode collector Snehil Kumar Singh received a threatening letter message from  Maoists. The content of the letter is that Kozhikode will be blown up like Kochi if the police hunt continues. Collector handed over the letter to the Special Branch.

    9:04 AM: Robbery takes place at Koothattukulam Temple

    The robbery took place at the Koothattukulam Mahadeva temple under the Travancore Devaswom Board. The robbery took place by breaking the door. The Koothattukulam police has started an investigation

    8:43 AM: Sabarimala Ayyappa temple will open today for devotees

    The Sabarimala Ayyappa temple will open today for devotees. The Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prashant said that all arrangements were completed in Pampa and Sannidhanam.  The bookings will be done through virtual bookings.

    8.09 AM: Seven-member Kannur gang arrested in Kochi for kidnapping, robbing alleged gold smuggler 

    A seven-member gang was arrested by the Nedumbassery police for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a person on Wednesday. The arrested persons have been identified as Shaheed (24), Swaralal (36), Anees (34), Suji (33), Rajilraj (30), Srikanth (32), Savad (23), all natives of Kannur. They kidnapped a Guruvayur native Niyas who landed at Nedumbassery airport and robbed him of three pieces of 'smuggled' gold in the form of capsules.

    7.46 AM: Kerala likely to receive rainfall for next few days over cyclonic formation in Bay of Bengal

    The IMD has predicted that rain will continue in the state for the next few days. It is clear that the possibility of rain will continue with the formation of a new cyclonic vortex while there is a possibility of extreme low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. South Kerala and Central Kerala are likely to experience more rain. There is no chance of heavy rain in North Kerala. However, for the next five days, not even a yellow alert was announced in any district in the state.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 9:52 AM IST
