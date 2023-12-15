Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE: Former Minister KP Viswanathan passes away

    Kerala News LIVE: Former Minister KP Viswanathan passes away

    kerala news live 15 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 8:17 AM IST

    9:58 am: Former Forest Minister KP Viswanathan passes away

    The former forest minister, KP Viswanathan passed away at Thrissur Private Hospital.

    9:27 am: Six-year-old dies after rope of cradle stuck around her neck

     A six-year-old girl met a tragic end after the rope of the cradle got entangled in her neck. The deceased was identified as Haya Fathima. he child was immediately taken to the hospital but could not be saved. 

    9:09 am: Congress files complaint against Saji Cherian for statement about Sabarimala rush

    The Congress has complained to the DGP, demanding that a case be filed against Minister Saji Cherian for inciting violence in his statement related to the Sabarimala ru. Kottayam DCC president Natakam Suresh filed the complaint, alleging that the minister had tried to break religious harmony and create riots. 

    8:49 am: Kozhikode ranked among 10 safest cities in India 

    Kozhikode has a new achievement after the UNESCO City of Literature status, as it is ranked 10th in the list of safest cities in India. Kozhikode is the only city in Kerala in the top ten.

    8:41 am: Vandiperiyar case: Family of the victim to give appeal in High Court

     The family of a six-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Idukki will file an appeal in the High Court as soon as they get the permission from the Director General of Prosecution. The family of the child wants the verdict to be canceled acquitting Arjun. The family of the six-year-old told Asianet News that they will file an appeal against this demand.

    8:30 am: Holiday for all educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram over Beemapally uroos

    A local holiday has been declared in the district in connection with uroos at Beemapally, a famous Islamic shrine in Thiruvananthapuram. Prior permission was granted to grant local holidays on the first day of Uroos festival.

    8:21 am: 28th Kerala International Film Festival to end today

    The curtain will fall on the 28th Kerala International Film Festival today. South Indian star Prakash Raj will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

    8:16 am: Sabarimala special Vande Bharat train starts service from Chennai today

    The Sabarimala Special Vandebharat allotted to Kerala has departed from Chennai. The train departed at 4.30 am and reached Kottayam at 4.15 pm.


     

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Kozhikode ranked among top 10 safest cities in India rkn

    Kerala: Kozhikode ranked among top 10 safest cities in India

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-359 December 15 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize structure and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-359 December 15 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize structure and more

    Security breach at Parliament: Did the planning begin from Mysuru? vkp

    Security breach at Parliament: Did the planning begin from Mysuru?

    Supreme Court to hear TMC leader Mahua Moitra's plea against expulsion from Lok Sabha today; check details AJR

    Supreme Court to hear TMC leader Mahua Moitra's plea against expulsion from Lok Sabha today; check details

    Vandiperiyar case: Victim's family to move HC against Kattappana court's verdict rkn

    Vandiperiyar case: Victim's family to move HC against Kattappana court's verdict

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka HC: Accused must receive information in understandable language under Goonda Act vkp

    Karnataka HC: Accused must receive information in understandable language under Goonda Act

    Jorugaa Husharugaa REVIEW: Is Viraj Ashwin, Pujita Ponnada's romantic drama worth watching? Read this RBA

    Jorugaa Husharugaa REVIEW: Is Viraj Ashwin, Pujita Ponnada's romantic drama worth watching? Read this

    Kerala: Kozhikode ranked among top 10 safest cities in India rkn

    Kerala: Kozhikode ranked among top 10 safest cities in India

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-359 December 15 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize structure and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-359 December 15 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize structure and more

    Security breach at Parliament: Did the planning begin from Mysuru? vkp

    Security breach at Parliament: Did the planning begin from Mysuru?

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon