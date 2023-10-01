Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rainfall continues to lash Kerala; Yellow alert in 5 districts

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rainfall continue to lash Kerala; Yellow alert in 5 districts

    Kerala News LIVE 01 october 2023
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 1, 2023, 8:13 AM IST

    8.27 AM: Police vehicle rams into post killing one official in Thiruvananthapuram

    A police officer died in an accident near the AKG Centre at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram. The official of the control room Ajayakumar was killed in the accident. The police control room vehicle lost control and rammed into a post injuring three others too.

    8.22 AM: Car plunges into river killing 2 doctors in Ernakulam

    In a tragic incident, two doctors were killed and three others were injured after the car they were travelling in plunged into the river at Gothuruth on Saturday midnight. The accident reportedly took place at 12.30 am. The deceased are identified as Dr Advaith and Dr Ajmal of a private hospital in Kodungallur.

    8.13 AM: Heavy rainfall continues to lash Kerala; Yellow alert in 5 districts

    The state has been receiving heavy rainfall and is likely to continue due to the low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has sounded a yellow alert in 5 districts including Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur.

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2023, 8:28 AM IST
