Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE:  Nava Kerala Sadas to be held in 4 constituencies of Ernakulam today

    Kerala News LIVE: The Nava Kerala Sadas in Ernakulam district was postponed due to the demise of former CPI Secretary Kanam Rajendran.

    kerala news live 01 January 2024 major highlights developments rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 8:15 AM IST

    10:45 am: Fire personnel rescued young man who fell from Ponmudikotta mountain

    The fire force personnel bravely rescued a young man who fell from the top of Ponmudikotta mountain in Ambalavayal to a 100-foot-deep gorge. The youth was rescued by the Sultan Bathery fire brigade. The fire force informed that the young man was immediately taken to Sultan Batheri Taluk Hospital.

    10:05 am: Student dies after being hit by a train on New Year's eve in Kozhikode

    A student who was returning after New Year's Eve was hit by a train and died yesterday evening. Adil Farhan (16), a native of Kozhikode Balussery Panangad, died. The incident happened at one o'clock in the morning. The accident took place on the tracks under the Gandhi Road flyover near Vellay railway station. He had come to Kozhikode beach with his friends to celebrate New Year.

    9:34 am: Still image of Kerala excluded from Republic Day Parade

    Kerala's still image was once again excluded from this year's Republic Day parade. The state had submitted a proposal to showcase a static visual model highlighting "Vikasita Bharat" and "India as the mother of democracy," providing 10 specimens for consideration. Unfortunately, none of these proposals were accepted. The Ministry of Defense conveyed to Kerala that states unable to feature in the Republic Day parade could showcase their still images during Bharat Parv. 

    9:05 am: Southern Railway raise concerns about Silver Line Project in Kerala

    The Southern Railway has raised concerns about the Pinarayi Vijayan government's Silver Line project in a report to the Central Railway Board. The current alignment lacks proper consultation and could impede future rail development. The project may affect railway construction and train services, posing a financial burden on the railways. The report also states that the railways cannot release land for the Silver Line.

    8:40 am: Husband commits suicide after killing wife in Ernakulam; crucial information out

    Ernakulam: The husband committed suicide after hacking his wife to death in Ernakulam on Sunday, (December 31). The deceased were identified as Baby and Smitha. Their two daughters were also injured during the incident and were admitted to Medical Trust Hospital for treatment.

    8:21 am: Pathanamthitta murder: Three people in police custody in connection with murder of old man in Mylapra

    The police have taken three people suspected to be accused in the murder of an elderly person in Pathanamthitta. A 73-year-old George was found dead inside his shop on Saturday (Dec 30). The police said that the suspects were being interrogated.

    8:13 am: Nava Kerala Sadas to be held in 4 constituencies of Ernakulam today

    The Nava Kerala Sadas will be held in four constituencies of Ernakulam district today. The event was postponed due to the demise of former CPI Secretary Kanam Rajendran. The program will be held at 3 p.m. in Thrikkakkara constituency.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2024, 10:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Southern Railway raises red flag for Kerala's SilverLine citing hindrance for future development: Report rkn

    Southern Railway raises red flag for Kerala's SilverLine citing hindrance for future development: Report

    Kerala: LDF to observe strike over Governor's delay in signing Land Assignment Amendment Bill rkn

    Kerala: LDF to observe strike over Governor's delay in signing Land Assignment Amendment Bill

    ISRO starts new year with successful XPoSat launch

    ISRO starts the new year with successful XPoSat launch (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-750 January 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-750 January 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Young man brutally murdered by drunk friends during New Year celebrations in Bengaluru! vkp

    Young man brutally murdered by drunk friends during New Year celebrations in Bengaluru!

    Recent Stories

    Southern Railway raises red flag for Kerala's SilverLine citing hindrance for future development: Report rkn

    Southern Railway raises red flag for Kerala's SilverLine citing hindrance for future development: Report

    'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' actor Shaheer Sheikh blessed with a baby girl, wife Ruchikaa Kapoor shares post RKK

    'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' actor Shaheer Sheikh blessed with a baby girl, wife Ruchikaa Kapoor shares post

    Dinesh Karthik raises concerns about Shubman Gill's position in the Indian Test team osf

    Dinesh Karthik raises concerns about Shubman Gill's position in the Indian Test team

    Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh to get have destination wedding in Goa? Here's what we know RKK

    Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh to have destination wedding in Goa? Here's what we know

    Karnataka sees remarkable surge in Beer sales, peaks past four years in 2023! vkp

    Karnataka sees remarkable surge in Beer sales, peaks past four years in 2023!

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon