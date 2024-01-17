Kerala: Mother booked for killing 2.5 year-old child in Malappuram

Haseena and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Isha Meher were found in the well in the house last morning. Haseena has been admitted to a private hospital in Valancherry Nadakao with critical injuries.

Malappuram: A case of murder has been filed against the mother of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who was found dead in a well in Malappuram. The case was registered against Haseena (35), a native of Vanneri by the Perumbadappu police. Haseena and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Isha Meher were found in the well in the house last morning.

Haseena and her daughter Isha, who went to bed last night, were not found at home in the morning. Later, two of them were found in the well after a search conducted by the husband's family. After being informed by the family, the fire force arrived and took both of them out and took them to a private hospital in Puthanpura, however, Isha Mehrin died.

Haseena has been admitted to a private hospital in Valancherry with critical injuries, and her health condition is reported to be serious. Haseena's husband, Rafiq, is currently abroad. The couple got married five years ago. Initial reports suggested that Haseena attempted suicide with her baby, though the reasons behind this act remain unclear.

The police have recorded statements from family members and relatives regarding the incident. Authorities have registered a case of murder and attempted suicide against Haseena, and an investigation is currently underway to ascertain the details surrounding the tragic event.