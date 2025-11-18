After a BLO's alleged suicide in Kannur, Kerala Minister V Shivankutty slammed the Centre and EC for their 'arrogant stance' on the electoral roll revision, citing an enormous and unrealistic workload being forced on officials.

Kerala Minister Slams 'Arrogant' Centre, EC

Amid the protests over the death of a BLO in Kannur, Kerala General Education Minister V Shivankutty noted that the difficulties involved in conducting the Special Revision of electoral rolls are "enormous" and accused the Union government and Election Commission of taking an "arrogant stance" "The workload on BLOs and the practical difficulties involved in conducting the SIR are enormous. Kerala has never before witnessed a voter list revision of this scale. Considering all these factors, the CPM and the state government had clearly stated that the revision should be postponed during the period of local body elections. But the Union Government and the Election Commission refused to defer it and adopted an arrogant stance..."

"To meet the unrealistic deadlines, an excessive workload is being forced onto each BLO. Many are unable to complete the work within the stipulated time," Shivankutty told reporters.

'Education Sector Under Stress'

He also attacked the Election Commission, noting that the education sector in Kerala is "coming under stress" due to the voter list revision, and accused the BJP-led Union government of imposing its "wrongful decisions" on the state. "The Election Commission is acting as though it has powers greater than the courts. Everyone involved in this process is under constant mental pressure, fearing punitive action if they fail to meet the deadlines set by the Commission... The Centre must recognise the practical realities and make necessary changes... Kerala's education sector is coming under stress because of the voter list revision. Examinations have been announced, and this will affect them as well. The Union Government is imposing its politically motivated, wrongful decisions on the state. This must be withdrawn immediately," Shivankutty added.

BLOs Protest Over Colleague's Alleged Suicide

The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) on Monday boycotted work to register their protest against the authorities over the alleged suicide of a colleague in Kerala's Kannur. Aneesh George, BLO appointed in Payyannur assembly constituency of Kannur district, allegedly died by suicide due to "work-related stress" amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive being carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Congress Leader Urges More Time

Reacting to George's demise, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala accused the ECI of "pressurising" BLOs to complete the SIR drive amid time constraints. He urged the poll body to take cognisance of and allow more time for BLOs to finish their work, as they remain "overloaded". Chennithala told ANI, "I never accept any suicide attempt. People should be bold to face problems. They should not commit suicide. Everyone should discourage that. The Election Commission is pressuring the BLOs to complete this process within a short time. How is it possible? The Election Commission should take cognisance of this kind of incident and allow time for the people to complete their work. They are overloaded, that is why such things are taking place". (ANI)

