    Kerala Minister Saji Cherian faces backlash for remarks against bishops who met PM Modi for Christmas feast

    Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian had lashed out at Bishops who participated in the Christmas feast hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) has slammed the Minister for his remarks.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 1:36 PM IST

    Alappuzha: Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian has been facing severe backlash for his statement against bishops who attended the Christmas feast at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi. The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) has slammed the Minister stating that it is not the role of political parties to dictate the political stance of Christians.

    According to Saji Cherian, several bishops were overjoyed when the BJP invited them to a feast and, after indulging in cake and grape juice, they forgot about the Manipur issue. He said that the bishops who attended the banquet did not discuss Manipur and did not find it to be a problem. The minister gave a scathing attack during the inauguration of the CPM local committee office in Alappuzha Punnapra North.

    Following the inauguration of his party's local committee office in this coastal district, Cherian made fun of several of the bishops who attended the Prime Minister's programme, claiming that they received "goosebumps" when BJP leaders welcomed them. Serving them cakes and grape wine, he claimed, made them forget about the Manipur violence against members of their group.

    "Did they urge the Indian Prime Minister to intervene in the matter?" the CPI(M) leader questioned.

    Major Archbishop Klimis Catholika Bava also demanded that Saji Cherian withdraw his statement and give an explanation. KCBC will not cooperate with the government until then, said Catholika Bava.

    Cherian also attacked several Christian priests for continuing to join the BJP in Kerala, claiming that members of the Christian community were killed in Manipur. A priest and about fifty Christian families in the Pathanamthitta district had joined the BJP the day before when he made these remarks.

