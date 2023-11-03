Kerala: Man sentenced to 32 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor boy in Kasaragod

A man was sentenced to 32 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor boy in Kasaragod. The Hosdurg Fast Track Special Court has passed the sentence after the trial.

Kasaragod: A man was sentenced to 32 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 for sexually assaulting a minor boy in Kasaragod. The accused has been identified as Mohanan (63). The Hosdurg Fast Track Special Court has passed the sentence after the trial.

The incident took place on February 17 last year. He called the child who was going to the housewarming ceremony at a relative's house. Later, he sexually assaulted the child in his home. He also threatened to kill the child if he revealed the incident about the abuse to his parents.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code. The court has clarified that it is enough to serve the punishment together. KP Srihari, who was the police inspector of Nileswaram, investigated the case and submitted the charge sheet. Hosdurg Special Public Prosecutor, A Gangadharan, appeared for the prosecution.

Meanwhile, a youth was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Mannarkkad, Palakkad. The Perumbavoor Fast Track Court convicted the accused, Afsal, a native of Mannarkkad.

Afsal was sentenced for torturing a minor girl by pretending to be in love. The accused met the girl through Facebook. The accused molested the girl when he reached home. The harassment took place from July to September 2020. Kalady police arrested the accused on a complaint filed by the child's father.

