    Kerala: Man-eating tiger caught from Wayanad transferred to Thrissur Puthur Zoological Park

    The man-eating tiger which was caught by the forest officials in Wayanad has been shifted to Thrissur Puthur Zoological Park.

    Kerala: Man-eating tiger caught from Wayanad transferred to Thrissur Puthur Zoological Park
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 2:11 PM IST

    Thrissur: The man-eating tiger that was caught by the forest officials in Wayanad has been shifted to Thrissur Puthur Zoological Park.  The tiger was brought to the observation center at around 7:30 in the morning. The tiger is 13 years old. The doctors said that the wounds on the tiger's face and leg are deep and it is assumed that the injury was caused by an encounter with another animal in the forest. The doctor thus stated that, as an old tiger, he needs to be treated with extra care.

    The quarantine days for the tiger are 40–60 days. After regaining health, the tiger will be transferred to Zoological Park. Around 4-6 kg of beef will be given to the tiger daily. Tigers like Vaiga and Durga are also currently in the observation center at Puthur.

    This is the tiger that attacked and killed Prajeesh, a dairy farmer in Koodallur, Wayanad. The tiger was captured in Wayanad after a ten-day-long effort. There are currently seven tigers at the Wayanad Kuppadi Tiger Reserve. The authorities had assured the locals that the tiger would be shifted out of the district

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 2:11 PM IST
